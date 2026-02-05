Wheat Continue Weakness on Wednesday

The wheat complex was lower across the board on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures were 1 to 2 cents in the red at the close. KC HRW futures were 4 to 5 cents lower on the day. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 to 3 cents so far.

Large world supplies continue to weigh on the market.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as analysts are looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT in wheat sales in the week of January 29.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26 3/4, down 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.36 1/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.30 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.42 3/4, down 4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.66, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.