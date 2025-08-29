Wheat Comes Back on Thursday to Close with Slight Gains

Traders were busy squaring up ahead of the month end on Friday, as the three wheat exchanges were mostly higher. CBT soft red wheat futures were up 4 to 8 cents across the front months. KC HRW futures were 1 to 3 cents higher on the day. MPLS spring wheat was up fractionally to 4 ¼ cents in the September contract. Friday is first notice day.

This morning’s Export Sales report showed wheat sales of 579,794 MT in the week ending on August 21, and in the middle of the trade estimates of 400,000 MT to 700,000 MT. That was a 11.55% jump from last week. The largest buyer was Vietnam of 156,800 MT, with 106,000 MT sold to Nigeria and Mexico buying 94,200 MT. There was 139,600 MT reported in net cancellations for unknown destinations mainly switched to a destination.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Canadian wheat production is estimated at 35.548 MMT in total, shy of the 35.9 MMT average trade guess. That is down 1.1% from last year. Spring wheat is estimated down 2% to 25.992 MMT. The European Commission estimates the 2025/26 wheat crop at 128.1 MMT, up 0.8 MMT from last month’s number. Stocks are expected to be up 0.5 MMT to 7.6 MMT.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.10 1/4, up 8 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 4 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.86 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.15 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.55 1/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.77 1/4, up 1/2 cent,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.