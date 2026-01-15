Stocks

Wheat Closes with Slight Gains on Wednesday

January 15, 2026 — 01:16 am EST

The wheat complex closed Wednesday with a slight bounce across the three exchanges. Chicago SRW futures posted 2 cent gains across the front months. KC HRW futures saw 2 to 3 cent higher trade on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat showed fractional gains at the Wednesday close.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Export Sales data will be out on Thursday morning as traders are looking for between 100,000-450,000 MT in 2025/26 wheat bookings in the week of 1/8. Sales for 2026/27 are estimated at 0-50,000 MT. 

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French soft wheat ending stocks at 2.8 MMT, up slightly from last month.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.12 1/2, up 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.23 3/4, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.22 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.33 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.67, up 1/2 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/4, up 3/4 cent,

