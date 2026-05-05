Wheat Closes Monday with Mixed Action, as Ratings Come in Mixed

The wheat complex closed with contracts mixed across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures saw gains of 3 ¼ to 6 ½ cents on the session. KC HRW futures were steady across the front months and fractionally to 5 cents higher in the deferreds. MPLS spring wheat was down 2 ½ to 5 cents in most contracts, with nearby May 16 ¼ cents lower.

Crop Progress data showed the US spring wheat crop at 32% planted, now 3 percentage points behind the pace from the last 5 years (35%). Emergence was pegged at 10%. The winter wheat crop was at 49% headed, which was 17 percentage points head of normal. Condition ratings were up 1% to 31% gd/ex, though a 2% increase in poor/very poor ratings was also noted. Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 286.

Don’t Miss a Day:

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 434,204 MT (15.95 mbu) during the week ending on April 30. That was 17.43% above the week prior and 5.44% above the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 146,499 MT, with 75,440 MT headed to Indonesia and 58,735 MT to Thailand. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 22.29 MMT (819.2 mbu) since June 1, which is now 11.96% below the same period last year.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.29 1/2, up 5 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.41, up 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.82 1/2, unch,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.94 1/2, unch,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.88 1/4, down 16 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.99, down 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.