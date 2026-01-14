Stocks

Wheat Closes Mixed on Tuesday, as Spring Wheat Holds Up

January 14, 2026 — 03:50 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

The wheat complex closed the Tuesday trade mixed, as spring wheat was stronger and KC leading the charge to the downside. Chicago SRW futures posted fractional to penny losses in the front months to close out the day. KC HRW futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 6 to 7 ¼ cents in the red. MPLS spring wheat was fractionally to 2 cent higher in the front months on the day.

The 7-day forecast from NOAA shows very little precip in the Southern Plains over the next week, with light totals in the SRW area.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Russia’s wheat export projection for 2025/26 is estimated at 46.5 MMT by IKAR, up from their previous estimate of 44.1 MMT. European Commission data showed wheat exports at 11.6 MMT from July 1 to January 11, lagging the 11.8 MMT from last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.10 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.21 3/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.31 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/2, up 3/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.