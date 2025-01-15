Wheat Closes Mixed on Tuesday

Wheat posted mixed action on Tuesday, hard red contracts the weakest and soft market the strongest. Chicago SRW futures were up 1 to 2 cents on the session. KC HRW settled with fractional losses on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 3 to 4 cents in most front months at the close
Portions of the Western Plains have very little snow cover, with little precip in the forecast and a cold front coming in this weekend.
Japan has issued a tender for 132,888 MT of wheat for import from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 48,308 MT US specific.
Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.46 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,
Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.60 3/4, down 1/4 cent,
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.70 1/4, down 1/4 cent,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.89 1/2, down 4 cents,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.89 1/2, down 4 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.98 1/4, down 3 cents,
