Wheat Closes Mixed on Tuesday

January 15, 2025 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Wheat posted mixed action on Tuesday, hard red contracts the weakest and soft market the strongest. Chicago SRW futures were up 1 to 2 cents on the session. KC HRW settled with fractional losses on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 3 to 4 cents in most front months at the close

Portions of the Western Plains have very little snow cover, with little precip in the forecast and a cold front coming in this weekend.

Japan has issued a tender for 132,888 MT of wheat for import from the US, Canada, and Australia, with 48,308 MT US specific.

Mar 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.58 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.60 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.70 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.89 1/2, down 4 cents,

May 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.98 1/4, down 3 cents,

