Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday, as Bulls Make a Late Push

The wheat complex was mixed on Thursday, as some contracts found some late-day strength. Chicago SRW futures were up 4 to 6 cents in the front months. KC HRW futures were down 1 to 2 cents at the close. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 2 cents in the green on the day.

A band of precip is expected to hit parts of the Southern Plains in the next week, with key portions of the western half missing out one some moisture.

Weekly Export Sales for the week of 2/19 was out this morning, with a total of 242,964 MT reported. That was a 6-week low and down 9.68% from the same week last year. The largest buyer was Mexico at 135,300 MT, with 67,900 MT sold to Nigeria. New crop sales exceeded the expected range of 0 to 50,000 MT at 107,015 MT, a MY high for 2026/27.

Saudi Arabia issued a tender for 655,000 MT of wheat overnight, with a Friday deadline for offers.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71 3/4, up 6 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.74 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.51 1/2, down 1 cent,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.62 1/4, down 2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.84 1/2, unch,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.99 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

