Wheat Closes Mixed on Thursday

Wheat futures closed out the Thursday session mixed with the hard wheats falling lower. Chicago SRW futures came back to steady/fractionally higher trade at the close. KC HRW futures were down 4 to 5 cents in the front months, with MPLS spring wheat 1 to 2 cents lower.
Export Sales data will be released on Friday, with traders looking for 200,000 to 600,000 MT in 2024/25 wheat sales in the week ending on 1/16. Sales for 2025/26 are seen between 0-50,000 MT.
Japan bought 126,893 MT of wheat from the US, Canada, and Australian, with 30,793 MT US specific. Thailand passed on their tender for 195,000 MT of wheat on Wednesday.
Mar 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.54, unch,
May 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.67 3/4, up 1/2 cent,
Mar 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.70 3/4, down 4 cents,
May 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.80 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 1/2, down 2 cents,
Mar 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.04 1/2, down 2 cents,
May 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $6.15, down 1 3/4 cents,
