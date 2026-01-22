Wheat Closes with Mixed Action on Wednesday

The wheat complex posted mixed trade on Wednesday, with contracts weaker in the winter wheats and stronger in the spring wheats. Chicago SRW futures were 1 ¾ to 2 ¾ cents in the red. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 4 cents at the close to lead the bears. MPLS spring wheat was the strongest of the three, up 1 to 2 cents.
USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday.
A widespread precip event from the Southern Plains to the East Coast is looking to add some moisture back to much of winter wheat country in the next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF.
Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.07 3/4, down 2 1/2 cents,
May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.19, down 2 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.19 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,
May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.30 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents,
Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.64 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents,
May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.75 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
