Wheat Closes Lower to Round Out 2025 Trade

The wheat complex was weaker on the Wednesday session with all three exchanges closing out 2025 with losses. Chicago SRW futures were 3 to 4 cents lower. KC HRW futures were 7 to 8 cents in the red on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was down 4 to 5 cents at the close.

The market will be closed on Thursday for New Years Day, with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.

Commitment of Traders data from this afternoon showed spec traders holding a net short of 91,665 contracts in CBT wheat futures and options as of 12/23, an increase of 24,747 contracts on the week. Managed money in KC wheat were net short 24,749 contracts, a reduction of 964 contracts.

Export Sales data from this morning showed just 147,834 MT in wheat sales during the week of 12/18. That was in the middle of analysts’ estimates of between 50,000 MT in net reductions and sales of 400,000 MT. That was down 35.83% from last week and 75.86% below the same week last year.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.07, down 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.18 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.14 3/4, down 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28, down 7 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.74, down 4 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.85 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

