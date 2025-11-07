Stocks

Wheat Closes Friday on a Mixed Note

November 07, 2025

The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts closing lower. CBT soft red wheat futures were 7 to 8 cents lower trade to close out the week, as December was down 6 ¼ cents on the week. KC HRW futures posted 3 to 5 cents losses, with December down 5 ¼ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to up a penny in the nearbys across most contracts on Friday, to close the week with a nickel gain. 

Dryness is expected to persist across most of the Southern Plains in the next week, as well as most of SRW country. 

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted. Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.27 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.32, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.58, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.73, up 3/4 cent,

