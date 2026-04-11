Wheat Closes with Friday Losses

The wheat complex is showing mixed trade on Friday. Chicago SRW futures were down 3 ½ to 6 cents higher on the Friday session, with May 27 ¼ cents lower on the week. KC HRW futures were down ¾ to 3 cents on the day, with front month May the lone exception, up ¼ cent. May fell 25 cents on the week. MPLS spring wheat was 3 ¼ to 6 ¾ ents lower on Friday, with May 35 ¼ cents in the red on the week. Crude oil was down $2.24 on the day, as risk was taken off the table ahead of the US/Iran talks this weekend.

Commitment of Traders data showed CBT wheat specs flipping back to a net short of 5,633 contracts by a move of 14,274 contracts in the week ending on April 7. In KC wheat, managed money was net long 15,608 contracts, a 5,909 contract reduction on the week. MPLS wheat spec funds extended their record net long by 205 contracts to 20,361 contracts.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data from Thursday has export sales commitments at 24.441 MMT, a 13% increase yr/yr. That matches the USDA estimate and is in line with the average sales pace. Shipments are 20.379 MMT as of April 2, 18% above a year ago. That is 83% of the USDA forecast and ahead of the 83% average shipping pace.

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.71, down 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.80 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.90 3/4, up 1/4 cent,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $6.05, down 3/4 cent,

May 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.12 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.27, down 6 3/4 cents,

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