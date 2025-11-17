Wheat Bulls Rally on Monday

The wheat complex posted a rally across the three markets in Monday. Chicago SRW was up 17 cents in the front months on the day. KC HRW futures posted 13 to 14 cent gains at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures were 5 to 9 cents in the green.

USDA tallied wheat export shipments at 246,533 MT (9.06 mbu) during the week ending on November 13. That was 15.41% below the week prior but up 25.06% from the same week last year. Japan was the top destination of 87,493 MT, with 56,620 MT headed to Indonesia and 48,105 MT to Mexico. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are now 12.363 MMT (454.26 mbu) since June 1, which is now 19.3% above the same period last year.

USDA did not release their weekly Crop Progress report this afternoon as they get back from the government shutdown. The last scheduled report is expected next Monday.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.44 1/4, up 17 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.58 1/2, up 17 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.28 3/4, up 13 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.44 3/4, up 13 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.74 3/4, up 9 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.81 1/4, up 5 cents,

