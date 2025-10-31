Wheat Bulls Give Into Weakness on Thursday

The wheat complex was under pressure for much of the Thursday session. CBT soft red wheat futures were 7 to 8 cents lower to round out Thursday trade. KC HRW futures were 9 to 10 cents in the red on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures were down 9 to 10 cents in most contracts at the close.

There is likely a little sell the fact type of reaction within the market following the Trump/Xi meeting in South Korea on Wednesday evening. Nothing on wheat specific was mentioned, other than the tariffs being lifted.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Dryness is expected in much of the wheat country in the next week.

South Korea mill importers tendered for 40,300 MT of wheat with a Friday deadline. European Commission raised their EU wheat production total by 0.8 MMT to 133.4 MMT. Ending stocks were left at 10.8 MMT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.24 1/4, down 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.40 1/2, down 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.13, down 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.29, down 9 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.51 1/2, down 10 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.71 3/4, down 9 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.