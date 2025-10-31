Wheat Bulls Get Treats on Halloween

The wheat complex posted Friday strength to close out the month. CBT soft red wheat futures were 8 to 10 cents in the green, as December was up 21 ½ cents this week. KC HRW futures were up 7 to 11 1/2 cents on Friday, with Dec up 23 cents. MPLS spring wheat futures were 2 to 3 cents higher in the front months, with Dec sipping 4 cents this week.

Dryness is expected in much of wheat country across the US in the next week.

Don’t Miss a Day:

European Commission raised their EU wheat production total by 0.8 MMT to 133.4 MMT. Ending stocks were left at 10.8 MMT. FranceAgriMer estimates the country’s winter wheat crop at 67% planted as of 10/27, up 11 percentage points from the week prior. A South Korean mill importer purchased 40,300 MT of Canadian wheat in their tender on Friday. The Argentina wheat crop is 8.4% harvested according to the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.34, up 9 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.48 1/2, up 8 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.24 1/2, up 11 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.36 3/4, up 7 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.53, up 2 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73, up 2 1/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.