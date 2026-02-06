Wheat Bulls Catching Up on The Grain Rally

The wheat complex is trading with gains across the three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 8 to 9 cents higher in the front months. KC HRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the green at midday. MPLS spring wheat is up 2 to 3 cents so far.

Export Sales data from this morning showed 373,877 MT of wheat sold in the week of January 29, on the lower side of analysts looking for between 300,000 and 600,000 MT. That was down 33.02% from the previous week and 14.81% below the same week last year. Another 41,000 MT was sold for 2026/27.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Large world supplies continue to weigh on the market. Russia’s 2025 wheat crop totaled 93 MMT according to the country’s data, including Russian held territories of Ukraine. Area for 2026 is expected to total 83 MMT.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.35 1/2, up 8 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.44 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.38, up 7 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.50 1/4, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.68 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.82 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.