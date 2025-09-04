Wheat Bulls Can’t Shake Off Wednesday Weakness

The wheat complex fell lower on the Wednesday session. CBT soft red wheat futures saw losses of 6 to 9 cents. The CBOT showed 34 deliveries issued for September wheat overnight. KC HRW futures were fractionally to a penny lower in the front months. There were another 18 deliveries issued against September KC wheat. MPLS spring wheat was down 5 to 7 cents across most nearby contracts at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress report indicated 72% of the spring wheat crop was harvested by Sunday, 1 percentage point above normal. Winter wheat harvest was removed this week, with the crop’s planting progress for the 2026 crop expected next week.

Due to the Monday holiday, the USDA Export Sales report will be delayed until Friday morning.

The next week showed 1 to 2 inches across much of the Southern Plains over the next week according to the NOAA 7-day forecast.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.04, down 9 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.22, down 6 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $4.82 3/4, down 1/2 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.10 1/4, down 1 cent,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.54 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.73, down 7 cents,

