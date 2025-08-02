Wheat Bears Pushing Back on Friday

The wheat complex is back to lower action on Friday, giving back some of the Thursday pop higher. CBT futures are 5 to 6 cents in the red so far. Kansas City HRW contracts are 5 to 7 cents lower so far on Friday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 5 to 6 cent losses across most contracts at Friday’s midday.

Export Sales data has total wheat commitments at 9.571 MMT, which is slightly below the same period in 2020/21. That is also 41% of USDA’s projected total, ahead of the 39% average sale pace.

Sovecon estimates the Russian wheat crop at 83.3 MMT, a slight reduction from the previous estimate of 83.6 MMT. The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 89% harvested according to FranceAgriMer.

Sep 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.17 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.37 1/2, down 5 cents,

Sep 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 1/4, down 7 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.39, down 5 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.72, down 5 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.95 1/2, down 5 3/4 cents,

