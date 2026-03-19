Wheat Back to Rally Mode on Wednesday

The wheat complex is rallying double digits on Wednesday. Chicago SRW futures are 16 to 17 cents higher on the day. KC HRW futures are 22 to 33 cents in the green. MPLS spring wheat is up 15 to 16 cents at midday.

The next week looks dry for much of the Plains from NE to TX, with much of SRW country remaining dry with scattered precip.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, as traders are looking for 300,000 MT to 550,000 MT of wheat sales in the week of March 12. New crop business is estimated at 0-50,000 MT.

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.06 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.17 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.29 3/4, up 23 cents,

Jul 26 KCBT Wheat is at $6.44, up 22 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.40, up 15 3/4 cents,

Jul 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.54 1/4, up 15 3/4 cents,

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