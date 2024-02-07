WhatsApp To Roll Out Third-Party Chat Support

(RTTNews) - WhatsApp, a messaging service owned by Meta Holdings Inc. (META), is preparing to allow third-party messaging apps on its platform, in anticipation of the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), with a subsequent implementation period mandated by EU regulations.

The goal is to enable seamless communication across platforms without users having to worry about which app their contacts are using.

Initially, interoperability between WhatsApp and Messenger will focus on text messaging, image sharing, voice messages, videos, and file transfers between individuals. Group calls and chats will be introduced later. Users will have to opt-in to receive messages from other apps, ensuring improved privacy and security.

The interoperability plan has been in development for over a year and is expected to be fully detailed in March. Messaging companies wishing to interoperate with WhatsApp or Messenger will be required to sign an agreement with Meta and adhere to its terms. While the plan will be implemented in stages, it is expected to take some time before third-party chats become available on users' apps.

WhatsApp's engineering director, Dick Brouwer, emphasized the importance of opt-in participation by users to prevent spam and scams. He also mentioned Meta's preference for other apps to use the Signal encryption protocol, which underpins its systems. The Signal Protocol is known to be used in Google Messages and Skype, and Meta hopes to encourage other companies to adopt it as well.

Brouwer highlighted that the strategy revolves around WhatsApp documenting its client-server protocol, thereby enabling third-party clients to connect directly to their infrastructure and exchange messages with WhatsApp clients. Such a move would enable greater interoperability, making it easier for users to communicate across different platforms.

