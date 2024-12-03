WhatsApp To Stop Working On Older IPhone Models

(RTTNews) - Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has decided to end support for certain older iPhone models that are relying on operating system versions prior to iOS 15.1, as per WABetaInfo.

"Update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp," the latest alert message sent by the app warned.

"WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 5 May 2025. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to get the latest iOS version".

Otherwise, the Meta-owned (META) app will stop working on Apple (AAPL) devices like iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus as the devices will not be compatible with iOS 18.

As noted by 9to5Mac, WhatsApp doesn't have an iPad app yet, meaning that next year's WhatsApp update will also end support for the first-generation iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and the iPad mini 3, as they also support iOS versions earlier than iOS 15.1.

