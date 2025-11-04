Markets
META

WhatsApp Launches Full-Featured App For Apple Watch Users

November 04, 2025 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - WhatsApp (META) has introduced a new Apple Watch app that lets users manage conversations without their iPhone.

The app supports several highly requested features, including viewing call notifications, reading full messages, writing replies, sending voice messages, emojis, and accessing more chat history — all from the wrist.

The app also enhances media display for clearer image and sticker viewing and maintains end-to-end encryption for all personal chats and calls. WhatsApp said the rollout marks the beginning of broader improvements ahead.

The new experience is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 10 or newer.

META currently trades at $627.35 or 1.26% lower on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.