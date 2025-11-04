WhatsApp Launches Full-Featured App For Apple Watch Users

(RTTNews) - WhatsApp (META) has introduced a new Apple Watch app that lets users manage conversations without their iPhone.

The app supports several highly requested features, including viewing call notifications, reading full messages, writing replies, sending voice messages, emojis, and accessing more chat history — all from the wrist.

The app also enhances media display for clearer image and sticker viewing and maintains end-to-end encryption for all personal chats and calls. WhatsApp said the rollout marks the beginning of broader improvements ahead.

The new experience is available for Apple Watch Series 4 and later running watchOS 10 or newer.

META currently trades at $627.35 or 1.26% lower on the NasdaqGS.

