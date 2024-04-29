News & Insights

Whatsapp Bug Prevents Android Users From Sending Videos

April 29, 2024 — 02:44 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Recently, several Android users complained on Reddit and X/Twitter regarding a Whatsapp bug, which is preventing them from sharing videos with others on the platform.

However, iPhone users have not faced any such issues yet.

The Meta-owned platform users complained that the issue appeared in the latest version v2.24.9.34 of WhatsApp, where they were receiving error messages saying, "Can't send this video. Choose a different video and try again," while sending a video stored locally.

Notably, the issue does not occur while sending photos or audio messages.

According to 9to5Google, the Whatsapp bug is triggered when an user sends a video shot or downloaded locally on Android device.

The technology experts advised the users to downgrade their app in order to fix the bug or wait for Whatsapp to release a fix.

