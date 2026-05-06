What's Wrong With Transportation Sector? Buy These ETFs Instead

The Dow Jones Transportation Average has cooled Wall Street’s recent record run, slipping below its February breakout level and wiping out April’s surge toward 25,000, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

While the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are hitting record highs, transports – traditionally a barometer of economic strength – are weakening, per the same Yahoo article indicated.

State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF XTN has lost about 2.1% over the past week (at the time of writing on May 5, 2026) while iShares U.S. Transportation ETF IYT is off about 2%.

Sector-Specific Pressures Mount

Several factors are weighing on transport stocks. Avis Budget plunged after a meme-driven spike, while logistics firms like FedEx FDX, UPS UPS, Expeditors EXPD, and C.H. Robinson CHRW face pressure as Amazon AMZN expands its logistics footprint, as quoted on the same Yahoo source.

Amazon.com said on May 4, 2026 that it would allow other businesses to store and ship goods ranging from raw materials to final products through ‌its vast network. The move will make Amazon a competitor to dominant players like UPS and ‌FedEx, per Reuters.

"Amazon Supply Chain Services" will allow companies across industries such as retail, healthcare and manufacturing to use the company's supply-chain network spanning ocean, road, rail and air, per Reuters. The scenario should focus on Amazon-heavy ETFs like Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF GXPD and State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF XLY. The XLY ETF has added about 8% over the past month.

Why Tech Rallies, Transport Trails

While mega-cap tech stocks continue to power the broader market higher, helping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, the Dow Jones is more focused on economically-sensitive stocks. The lack of confirmation from transports and weakening breadth suggest the rally may be losing underlying strength.

Note that the AI-heavy tech stocks are likely to fare better in a moderate-strength Iran war scenario as modern warfare needs information technology, cyber security and artificial intelligence. So, today’s tech stocks are kind of war-friendly.

Meanwhile, the Middle East war is all about the fuel cost rally, which is a key negative for the transportation industry. Rising fuel costs are also squeezing margins for trucking companies like Ryder, J.B. Hunt, and Old Dominion, as well as airline components like Delta and United.

Any Hopes Ahead?

The ETFs like IYT and XTN may include Amazon stock later as the company forays into the domain of FedEx. The U.S. economy has also been in a decent shape, which should not roil the business of the age-old transportation companies, although there are initial hits in their stock prices.

And sooner or later, the oil price issues will likely be resolved, which should support the airline stocks. Airline demand has been strong. And even with the war scenario, the US Global Jets ETF JETS has added about 4% over the past week and has added about 4.3% over the past month. So, airlines stocks look to be unfazed by the war (read: UAL Outlook Hits Stock: Buy ETF or Stay Cautious on Fuel Risks?).

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT): ETF Research Reports

State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY): ETF Research Reports

U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN): ETF Research Reports

Global X PureCap MSCI Consumer Discretionary ETF (GXPD): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.