What's Wrong With Robinhood Stock?

Key Points

Growing competition in prediction markets could be weighing on the stock and its perceived growth opportunities.

The company's revenue grew by 27% in its most recent quarter.

The stock remains a bit pricey, trading at 36 times its trailing earnings.

10 stocks we like better than Robinhood Markets ›

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) is off to a disastrous start to 2026. Entering trading this week, the stock has lost one-third of its value as it has significantly underperformed the S&P 500, which is down just 2% by comparison.

This is a steep sell-off for what's been an incredibly hot growth stock in recent years. What's behind Robinhood's awful performance in recent months, and could this be a great time to add the stock to your portfolio?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Could competition in the prediction markets be to blame?

Robinhood's trading platform is a popular way for retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks, and also make bets in the prediction markets. For Robinhood, it's the latter that is arguably the most compelling growth opportunity ahead. The company has been growing its prediction markets business, and last year, there were more than 12 billion event contracts traded on its platform.

However, as more companies enter the space and seek to capitalize on the excitement around prediction markets, Robinhood's share of that pie may not be as large as investors have hoped. And that can be problematic for a fast-growing company such as Robinhood, which needs to maintain a high growth rate to ensure investors see enough upside to remain bullish on the growth stock. In its most recent quarter, for the last three months of 2025, the company's net revenue rose by 27% to just under $1.3 billion.

Robinhood's stock may have been overdue for a sell-off

Last year, Robinhood's stock soared by more than 200%. And the year before that, it was up over 190%. Given just how fast and how quickly it has taken off in value, it may not be too surprising that the stock has been falling in 2026; a slowdown may have been inevitable. Many investors may have simply been cashing out amid such an impressive rally in recent years.

Currently, the stock is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 36, but that falls to 32 based on analyst expectations of future earnings. While it's not a dirt cheap multiple, it may be a justifiable one for a business that's growing at an impressive rate. The consensus analyst price target of around $120 suggests that the stock could rise by more than 60% from where it trades today.

If you're a long-term investor, Robinhood stock may be worth buying on weakness today. Although it may face some challenges this year due to poor market conditions, with so much growth still ahead, it can be a great investment to add to your portfolio right now.

Should you buy stock in Robinhood Markets right now?

Before you buy stock in Robinhood Markets, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Robinhood Markets wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $514,000!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,105,029!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 930% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 187% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 16, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.