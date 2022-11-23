What’s The WARN Act And Why Is Twitter Being Sued For Violating It?

A decades-old set of laws is getting renewed interest thanks to the high-profile layoffs at Twitter and other major tech firms. The WARN Act, short for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, was enacted in 1988 to protect workers and communities from the economic turbulence that mass layoffs can cause without sufficient warning.

WARN violations aren’t common, says Karl Gerber, founder of Employment Lawyers Group in California, because “companies who usually violate them are on their way out”—generally meaning they go bankrupt after cutting jobs. But recent layoffs that may contravene the WARN Act have happened at hugely successful tech firms.

Five former employees of Twitter brought a class-action lawsuit against the company in early November, claiming Twitter violated the WARN Act when it laid off 50% of its workforce (3,700 employees) without the required 60-day warning.

Twitter isn’t the only company undergoing mass layoffs. So far in 2022, there have been nearly 140,000 people laid off from various tech companies, according to the tracking site Layoffs.fyi. In November alone, Amazon laid off 10,000 people, Meta laid off 11,000 and Carvana laid off 1,500 workers.

“My firm has received more phone calls this week than in my entire 30 years working,” says Joseph Maya, a managing partner at law firm Maya Murphy. “There are rules, and employers need to follow the rules. Do not be surprised if there’s tremendous litigation. There will be a flood of WARN notices.”

What is the WARN Act?

The WARN Act is a set of U.S. labor laws that require employers who meet certain criteria to give a minimum 60-day notice of mass layoffs or plant closings.

Employers that are subject to WARN Act requirements have at least 100 employees who work a minimum of 4,000 hours per week total, not including overtime.

You must work an average of 20 hours per week minimum to be included. Anything less than 20 hours is considered part-time, which isn’t covered by the WARN Act.

According to Gerber, a mass layoff must occur at a single location, which means a distributed workforce probably wouldn’t fall under WARN laws. For example, if a company is headquartered in Dallas, but employees are permanently stationed throughout the country, that organization wouldn’t necessarily be subject to WARN rules in the event of a mass layoff.

However, if employees are based in one location but dispatched elsewhere (for example, people who may have to travel for construction or other jobs that require offsite work), they would likely be protected by the WARN Act.

Job cuts are considered “mass layoffs” if they include the following during any 30-day period of time:

Job cuts of 33% or more of the workforce at one site and at least 50 employees (excluding any part-time employees)

or

Job cuts of at least 500 employees at one location (excluding any part-time employees)

A plant closure that involves job cuts of 50 or more employees (excluding part-time employees)

“The idea behind the WARN Act is that it gives people a chance to find work,” Gerber says. “If you’re laying off a great number of people in the same sector, they’re competing for the same jobs and you’re also placing economic strain on the community.”

Employers must give the 60-day notice in writing to comply with WARN laws.

What You Need To Know if Your Employer Violates the WARN Act

If you’re laid off and didn’t get proper WARN Act notice, you may be entitled to compensation of 60 days at your regular rate of pay plus any benefits you were eligible to receive during your employment.

Employers could be fined up to $500 for each day of their violation. However, employers can avoid the fine if they compensate the employee with back pay, the full 60-day pay they would usually receive, and benefits they were previously entitled to within three weeks of the layoffs.

Even if an employer disburses 60 days’ worth of pay, it still violates the WARN Act if it didn’t give a 60-day notice. However, employers likely won’t be penalized for violating the law if they offer severance (as well as the benefits the employee would normally receive during their tenure) because the severance may be equal to the penalty the employer would incur by breaching the WARN Act.

If your employer violates the WARN Act or if you receive pay in place of notice, you can contact an attorney; you can also contact a local American Job Center—free, multipurpose centers for employment-related needs, organized by the Department of Labor—by using the online locator or calling 1-877-US-2JOBS.

Gerber thinks that big tech firms like Twitter will give workers at least 60 days of severance pay, so they don’t get slapped with hefty fines.

On November 4, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted that Twitter employees will receive three months of severance pay and benefits, which he believes should satisfy WARN Act requirements.

Exceptions to the WARN Act

Like with all rules, there are exceptions, and the WARN Act has three of them. Employers enduring the following hardships are not bound by WARN laws:

Natural disaster: This includes floods, earthquakes, droughts and storms that may inhibit companies from doing business. Unforeseeable business circumstances: Any situation that the organization had no control over or knowledge of during the time of the layoffs, such as an economic downturn or a government shutdown that impacts business. Covid-19, in this instance, might qualify as an unforeseeable business interruption. Faltering company: If a company is dependent on new capital investments to keep running, for example, and it’s not able to get the money, the business may be exempt.

Why State and “Mini” WARNs Are Important

Along with the federal WARN Act, which covers employees throughout the country, there are state and even city-level WARN Acts, also called “mini WARNs”.

Each state has different requirements. For example, New York state WARN laws are much more helpful to employees than the federal version. Instead of being subject to WARN rules if you have at least 100 employees, New York State sets the minimum workforce lower,to just 50 employees.

