What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

When it comes to pursuing higher education or returning to college, one burning question lingers: What kind of paycheck can you expect with that hard-earned degree in hand?

To answer this, GOBankingRates delved into the data, leveraging the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to uncover median earnings for associate, bachelor's and graduate degree holders in cities across the nation.

From there, we calculated the median income for college grads in each state, providing you with valuable insights to align your career and income goals based on where you live.

Alabama

Median salary for college graduates: $47,518

In Alabama, those with associate's degrees can earn $37,181, while bachelor's degree holders start at $50,526. Graduate degree holders can achieve higher earnings, with a starting salary of $65,945.

Arizona

Median salary for college graduates: $45,842

In Arizona, individuals with associate's degrees can expect median earnings of $37,368. Bachelor's degree holders see median earnings of $50,982, and those with graduate degrees start at $66,068.

Arkansas

Median salary for college graduates: $42,721

Arkansas sees associate's degree holders earning $34,062 yearly, while bachelor's degree holders start at $47,207. Those with master's degrees in the state can earn significantly more, with starting salaries around $63,065.

California

Median salary for college graduates: $63,319

California features a high earning rank at No. 6. Those with associate's degrees have median earnings of $44,707; those with bachelor's degrees have median earnings of $67,786. Those with graduate degrees will find that this state offers pretty significant median earnings at $91,326.

Colorado

Median salary for college graduates: $52,891

In this picturesque mountain state, the entry salary of those with associate's degrees is $41,422; for those with bachelor's degrees, that number rises to $57,200. A graduate degree has a median entry salary of $71,315.

Connecticut

Median salary for college graduates: $73,235

Those pursuing careers in Connecticut will find that an associate's degree earns $49,811 to start. Those with bachelor's degrees earn $75,485 and those with graduate's degrees earn $92,326.

Delaware

Median salary for college graduates: $57,722

Those with associate's degrees in this state have starting salaries around $41,427; people with bachelor's degrees open at $61,112. Those with graduate degrees have the opportunity to earn starting salaries around $75,326.

Washington, D.C.

Median salary for college graduates: $76,633

The District of Columbia outranks all 50 states when it comes to median earnings. In this federal district, those with associate's degrees can enjoy median earnings of $43,665; a bachelor's degree carries a median salary of $78,399.

Florida

Median salary for college graduates: $76,633

In the Sunshine State, those with associate's degrees earn $37,862 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,289. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary is $70,223.

Georgia

Median salary for college graduates: $48,275

In Georgia, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $36,104; for those with bachelor's degrees, it stands at $52,162. People with graduate degrees earn $66,792.

Hawaii

Median salary for college graduates: $54,060

Employees in Hawaii with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $41,360; for those with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary is $53,388. The number increases for those with graduate degrees; the starting salary is $71,144.

Idaho

Median salary for college graduates: $54,060

Idaho's starting salaries fall on the lower end -- $34,900 for an associate's degree and $48,300 for a bachelor's degree. Those with graduate degrees have the highest chance of surpassing the median salary for college students, with the median earnings falling at $65,068.

Illinois

Median salary for college graduates: $52,267

Employees in Illinois with associate's degrees earn $41,407 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,495. The median salaries for both associate and bachelor's degree holders in Illinois fall within the mid-range compared to all 50 states. Likewise, those with graduate degrees can anticipate median starting salaries of $71,953, aligning with the state's competitive job market.

Indiana

Median salary for college graduates: $52,267

In Indiana, those with associate's degrees earn $39,291 and those with a bachelor's earn $51,550. For those with a graduate degree in this state, the median earning salary is $64,258.

Iowa

Median salary for college graduates: $47,846

Iowa employees with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $40,080 and, for those with bachelor's degrees, the salary rises to $50,661. Employees with graduate degrees earn $67,159 in this state.

Kansas

Median salary for college graduates: $44,456

Kansas's entry-level salary falls on the low end compared to all the states across the nation. Those with an associate degree earn $37,398 in this state and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,236. For those with graduate degrees, the median entry-level salary falls at $59,658.

Kentucky

Median salary for college graduates: $48,964

In Kentucky, individuals holding associate's degrees typically earn an initial salary of $38,845, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy median income of $53,162. Notably, the starting salaries for both associate's and bachelor's degree holders in this state are competitive. However, it is worth mentioning that those with graduate degrees in Kentucky earn a slightly lower median income of $64,819 compared to many other states within this category.

Louisiana

Median salary for college graduates: $46,768

Employees in Louisiana with associate's degrees earn $37,332 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,942. For those with graduate degrees in this state median entry-level earnings fall on the lower end at $61,413.

Maine

Median salary for college graduates: $46,768

In Maine, those with associate's degrees earn $37,688 and those with bachelor's degrees earn a higher $49,989. For those with graduate degrees in this state start earnings are even higher at $68,202.

Maryland

Median salary for college graduates: $71,096

Maryland's earning rank takes the third-place spot and this state features high starting rates for anyone looking for somewhere to live after college where they can start their career earning well. Associates in this state earn $51,525, bachelors earn $71,225 and graduates earn an impressive $91,135.

Massachusetts

Median salary for college graduates: $64,789

In this New England state, the median earnings for those with associate's degrees is $46,109 and stands at $66,003 for those with bachelor's degrees. Anyone with graduate degrees in this state earns $84,775.

Michigan

Median salary for college graduates: $48,229

Michigan's average salaries fall on the lower end across the board. Those with associate degrees earn the lowest at $37,149 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,285. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state, at $67,912.

Minnesota

Median salary for college graduates: $52,041

In Minnesota, employees with associate's degrees earn $41,689 and those with bachelor's degrees fall close to the state's average salary for college students at $55,721. Employees with graduate degrees in this state earn $72,604.

Mississippi

Median salary for college graduates: $43,235

Mississippi ranks at the lower end of this list in terms of earning potential, holding the 49th position. It's not the most lucrative state for employment, especially for individuals aspiring to secure substantial salaries. Those with associate's degrees in Mississippi start with a median income of $34,252, while bachelor's degree holders earn $46,688. Even for those with graduate degrees, the starting median income is $58,129, which falls below the national average.

Missouri

Median salary for college graduates: $44,238

The starting salary for employees with associate's degrees in Missouri is $36,151 and stands at $49,422 for those with bachelor's degrees. Across the board, the starting salaries for this state fall on the lower end; graduate degrees earn starting salaries around $61,240.

Montana

Median salary for college graduates: $43,429

In Montana, compensation also tends to favor the lower end, regardless of degree level. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $35,678. Similarly, those with bachelor's degrees or graduate degrees also experience relatively modest pay, with median starting salaries of $47,426 and $60,390, respectively.

Nebraska

Median salary for college graduates: $46,768

In the Cornhusker state, employees with associate's degrees earn $39,026 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,374. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state at $62,362.

Nevada

Median salary for college graduates: $54,116.02

In Nevada, the starting salary is slightly higher than in Nebraska; those with associate's degrees earn $44,153 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,529. For anyone with a graduate degree in this state, the median starting salary is $73,343.

New Hampshire

Median salary for college graduates: $53,609

In New Hampshire, employees with associate's degrees earn $42,253 while those with bachelor's degrees see an increase to $53,655. Notably, this state features a substantial leap in earnings for those with graduate degrees, where the median starting salary stands at a remarkable $71,115.

New Jersey

Median salary for college graduates: $70,814

New Jersey boasts high salaries for college students, securing the fourth spot on this list. Those with associate's degrees earn $50,254, while bachelor's degree holders see their earnings rise to $72,260. Remarkably, individuals with graduate degrees command a substantial starting salary of $92,032 in the Garden State.

New Mexico

Median salary for college graduates: $47,703

While New Mexico's median salaries fall below those of New Jersey, they still offer opportunities. Those with associate degrees earn $36,218, and bachelor's degree holders start at $50,793. However, graduate degree holders in New Mexico enjoy the highest earnings, with a median starting salary of $73,028.

New York

Median salary for college graduates: $62,553

New York secures the seventh spot on this list with notably high earnings for college graduates. In this state, individuals with associate's degrees start around $46,245, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $64,465. Graduate degree holders command $82,068.

North Carolina

Median salary for college graduates: $47,588

In North Carolina, those with associate's degrees earn $36,107 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $51,234. Those with graduate degrees in this state earn $65,945.

North Dakota

Median salary for college graduates: $50,610

North Dakota boasts one of the smallest gaps between starting salaries for associate degree holders and graduate degree holders. Those with an associate's degree in this state begin at $45,085, while bachelor's degree holders earn slightly more, at $52,634. For individuals with graduate degrees in North Dakota, the median starting salary stands at $63,849.

Ohio

Median salary for college graduates: $51,751

In Ohio, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $39,729 and stands at $55,748 for those with bachelor's degrees. Those with graduate degrees in this state have higher starting salaries, around $71,252.

Oklahoma

Median salary for college graduates: $43,444

Oklahoma's salaries for college graduates tend to lean toward the lower end across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees start with a median salary of $36,144. Those with bachelor's degrees fare somewhat better, earning $47,149, while those with graduate degrees earn a more comfortable $59,383.

Oregon

Median salary for college graduates: $51,770

In the Beaver State, individuals with associate degrees begin their careers with a median salary of $39,875, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy a bump to $56,938. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary takes a significant leap, landing at $72,289.

Pennsylvania

Median salary for college graduates: $53,346

Pennsylvania secures the 16th spot on this list, offering competitive starting salaries for college graduates. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $41,887, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $55,409. The highest starting salaries in the state belong to graduate degree holders, with a median of $70,987.

Rhode Island

Median salary for college graduates: $61,623

Rhode Island boasts higher median entry-level salaries across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees begin with a median salary of $45,184, while bachelor's degree holders enjoy a more substantial $65,201. Those with graduate degrees have an impressive median starting salary of $75,247.

South Carolina

Median salary for college graduates: $47,223

In South Carolina, starting salaries for employees with associate's degrees are $36,986, while those with bachelor's degrees start at $49,854. For individuals with graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls on the lower end, at $64,678.

South Dakota

Median salary for college graduates: $44,258

South Dakota's earnings trend lower across the board, with individuals holding associate's degrees starting at a median salary of $37,826. Those with bachelor's degrees see earnings of $48,307, while graduate degree holders start higher at $60,084.

Tennessee

Median salary for college graduates: $47,552

In Tennessee, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $37,413, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at $51,143. For those who have graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls at $63,545.

Texas

Median salary for college graduates: $53,300

In the Lone Star State, which ranks 17th on the median earnings lost, individuals with associate's degrees earn a starting median salary of $41,520. For those with bachelor's degrees, median earnings start at $58,579, while graduate degree holders see starting earnings around $73,905.

Utah

Median salary for college graduates: $54,071

Utah offers competitive salaries, with employees holding associate's degrees earning $41,284. Those with bachelor's degrees begin at $53,270, while employees with graduate degrees start at a robust $76,970.

Vermont

Median salary for college graduates: $48,596

In Vermont, individuals with associate's degrees earn $39,453, while those with bachelor's degrees fall on the lower end, at $48,965. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary also falls on the lower end for their degree at $60,426.

Virginia

Median salary for college graduates: $59,340

Virginia offers competitive salaries, with those holding associate degrees earning $42,908 and bachelor's degree holders earning $63,761. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary falls at a robust $83,533.

Washington

Median salary for college graduates: $61,310

Washington boasts high starting salary rates across all degrees. Those with associate's degrees earn $45,932, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $66,286. People with graduate degrees have the highest starting salaries in this state: an impressive $85,507.

West Virginia

Median salary for college graduates: $46,075

West Virginia offers slightly lower starting salaries compared to Washington. Those with associate's degrees start at $36,596, while bachelor's degree holders begin at around $50,892. For individuals with graduate degrees, median starting salaries are $60,545.

Wisconsin

Median salary for college graduates: $51,438

In Wisconsin, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $42,392, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at a higher rate of $54,264. Graduate degree holders in this state enjoy starting salaries beginning at $67,504.

Wyoming

Median salary for college graduates: $50,041

Wyoming offers a median starting salary of $41,069 for those with associate's degrees. For individuals with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary increases to $52,203; for those with graduate degrees, it significantly rises to $69,974.

Methodology: To find the median entry-level salary in every state, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to find the median earnings within every city for; [1] associate's degree attainment, [2] bachelor's degree attainment, and [3] graduate degree attainment. Using the median incomes, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the median income for each state. All data was collected on Aug. 24, 2023.

