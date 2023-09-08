News & Insights

Personal Finance

What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

September 08, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by Maddie Duley for GOBankingRates ->

When it comes to pursuing higher education or returning to college, one burning question lingers: What kind of paycheck can you expect with that hard-earned degree in hand?

I'm a Self-Made Millionaire and Professional Money Coach: Here's How You Can Get Rich Working Only 20 Hours Per Week
Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

To answer this, GOBankingRates delved into the data, leveraging the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to uncover median earnings for associate, bachelor's and graduate degree holders in cities across the nation.

From there, we calculated the median income for college grads in each state, providing you with valuable insights to align your career and income goals based on where you live.

Welcome to Sweet Home Alabama Road Sign along Interstate 10 in Robertsdale, Alabama USA, near the State Border with Florida.

Alabama

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,518

In Alabama, those with associate's degrees can earn $37,181, while bachelor's degree holders start at $50,526. Graduate degree holders can achieve higher earnings, with a starting salary of $65,945.

Discover: 9 Ways To Make $200 (or More) a Day Running Errands
See: 7 Ways To Earn Money on Upwork With ChatGPT

Arizona-welcome-sign-iStock-887749828 (3)

Arizona

  • Median salary for college graduates: $45,842

In Arizona, individuals with associate's degrees can expect median earnings of $37,368. Bachelor's degree holders see median earnings of $50,982, and those with graduate degrees start at $66,068.

Arkansas

Arkansas

  • Median salary for college graduates: $42,721

Arkansas sees associate's degree holders earning $34,062 yearly, while bachelor's degree holders start at $47,207. Those with master's degrees in the state can earn significantly more, with starting salaries around $63,065.

San Francisco skyline at sunset, California, USA.

California

  • Median salary for college graduates: $63,319

California features a high earning rank at No. 6. Those with associate's degrees have median earnings of $44,707; those with bachelor's degrees have median earnings of $67,786. Those with graduate degrees will find that this state offers pretty significant median earnings at $91,326.

Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • Median salary for college graduates: $52,891 

In this picturesque mountain state, the entry salary of those with associate's degrees is $41,422; for those with bachelor's degrees, that number rises to $57,200. A graduate degree has a median entry salary of $71,315.

Cream Hill Lake, Connecticut, USA.

Connecticut

  • Median salary for college graduates: $73,235 

Those pursuing careers in Connecticut will find that an associate's degree earns $49,811 to start. Those with bachelor's degrees earn $75,485 and those with graduate's degrees earn $92,326.

Aerial View of Delaware Riverfront Town Gloucester New Jersey.

Delaware

  • Median salary for college graduates: $57,722 

Those with associate's degrees in this state have starting salaries around $41,427; people with bachelor's degrees open at $61,112. Those with graduate degrees have the opportunity to earn starting salaries around $75,326.

Discover: 11 Best ChatGPT Plugins To Use for Making Money

11216, 11301, Horizontal, States, Washington DC, america, capital

Washington, D.C.

  • Median salary for college graduates: $76,633

The District of Columbia outranks all 50 states when it comes to median earnings. In this federal district, those with associate's degrees can enjoy median earnings of $43,665; a bachelor's degree carries a median salary of $78,399. 

Aerial view of the hotels along the coast of South Florida.

Florida

  • Median salary for college graduates: $76,633 

In the Sunshine State, those with associate's degrees earn $37,862 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,289. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary is $70,223.

cropped-12-Atlanta-Georgia-iStock_65689179_XLARGE.jpg

Georgia

  • Median salary for college graduates: $48,275

In Georgia, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $36,104; for those with bachelor's degrees, it stands at $52,162. People with graduate degrees earn $66,792.

Beach and palms trees in the morning atSugar Beach Kihei Maui Hawaii USA.

Hawaii

  • Median salary for college graduates: $54,060

Employees in Hawaii with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $41,360; for those with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary is $53,388. The number increases for those with graduate degrees; the starting salary is $71,144.

The beautiful Snake River running through Idaho Falls in Idaho.

Idaho

  • Median salary for college graduates: $54,060 

Idaho's starting salaries fall on the lower end -- $34,900 for an associate's degree and $48,300 for a bachelor's degree. Those with graduate degrees have the highest chance of surpassing the median salary for college students, with the median earnings falling at $65,068.

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • Median salary for college graduates: $52,267 

Employees in Illinois with associate's degrees earn $41,407 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,495. The median salaries for both associate and bachelor's degree holders in Illinois fall within the mid-range compared to all 50 states. Likewise, those with graduate degrees can anticipate median starting salaries of $71,953, aligning with the state's competitive job market.

Find: How To Make Several Hundred Dollars a Month Selling Digital Downloads

Fountain in downtown Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Indiana

  • Median salary for college graduates: $52,267 

In Indiana, those with associate's degrees earn $39,291 and those with a bachelor's earn $51,550. For those with a graduate degree in this state, the median earning salary is $64,258. 

Iowa, STATES

Iowa

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,846 

Iowa employees with associate's degrees have a median starting salary of $40,080 and, for those with bachelor's degrees, the salary rises to $50,661. Employees with graduate degrees earn $67,159 in this state. 

Manhattan is a city in northeastern Kansas in the United States at the junction of the Kansas River and Big Blue River.

Kansas

  • Median salary for college graduates: $44,456 

Kansas's entry-level salary falls on the low end compared to all the states across the nation. Those with an associate degree earn $37,398 in this state and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,236. For those with graduate degrees, the median entry-level salary falls at $59,658.

10966, Cities, Horizontal, Louisville, States, kentucky

Kentucky

  • Median salary for college graduates: $48,964 

In Kentucky, individuals holding associate's degrees typically earn an initial salary of $38,845, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy median income of $53,162. Notably, the starting salaries for both associate's and bachelor's degree holders in this state are competitive. However, it is worth mentioning that those with graduate degrees in Kentucky earn a slightly lower median income of $64,819 compared to many other states within this category.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana

  • Median salary for college graduates: $46,768 

Employees in Louisiana with associate's degrees earn $37,332 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,942. For those with graduate degrees in this state median entry-level earnings fall on the lower end at $61,413.

Kingfield is a town in Franklin County, Maine, United States.

Maine

  • Median salary for college graduates: $46,768 

In Maine, those with associate's degrees earn $37,688 and those with bachelor's degrees earn a higher $49,989. For those with graduate degrees in this state start earnings are even higher at $68,202.

Check Out: 8 Passive Income Streams That Aren't Worth It

Baltimore, Maryland/USA - May 24, 2018: Brick Row Houses in Federal Hill Neighborhood.

Maryland

  • Median salary for college graduates: $71,096 

Maryland's earning rank takes the third-place spot and this state features high starting rates for anyone looking for somewhere to live after college where they can start their career earning well. Associates in this state earn $51,525, bachelors earn $71,225 and graduates earn an impressive $91,135.

Welcome to Massachusetts road sign.

Massachusetts

  • Median salary for college graduates: $64,789 

In this New England state, the median earnings for those with associate's degrees is $46,109 and stands at $66,003 for those with bachelor's degrees. Anyone with graduate degrees in this state earns $84,775.

Michigan Welcome Sign stock photo

Michigan

  • Median salary for college graduates: $48,229 

Michigan's average salaries fall on the lower end across the board. Those with associate degrees earn the lowest at $37,149 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $52,285. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state, at $67,912.

Capitol Building, Minnesota

Minnesota

  • Median salary for college graduates: $52,041 

In Minnesota, employees with associate's degrees earn $41,689 and those with bachelor's degrees fall close to the state's average salary for college students at $55,721. Employees with graduate degrees in this state earn $72,604.

Mississippi

Mississippi

  • Median salary for college graduates: $43,235 

Mississippi ranks at the lower end of this list in terms of earning potential, holding the 49th position. It's not the most lucrative state for employment, especially for individuals aspiring to secure substantial salaries. Those with associate's degrees in Mississippi start with a median income of $34,252, while bachelor's degree holders earn $46,688. Even for those with graduate degrees, the starting median income is $58,129, which falls below the national average.

Coin Roll Hunting: 5 Tips for Making Money From This Hobby

Missouri

Missouri

  • Median salary for college graduates: $44,238 

The starting salary for employees with associate's degrees in Missouri is $36,151 and stands at $49,422 for those with bachelor's degrees. Across the board, the starting salaries for this state fall on the lower end; graduate degrees earn starting salaries around $61,240.

Aerial View of Main Street in downtown Bozeman Montana.

Montana

  • Median salary for college graduates: $43,429 

In Montana, compensation also tends to favor the lower end, regardless of degree level. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $35,678. Similarly, those with bachelor's degrees or graduate degrees also experience relatively modest pay, with median starting salaries of $47,426 and $60,390, respectively.

Downtown Omaha skyline with the Gene Leahy Mall in the foreground (including a reflective waterway / lagoon.

Nebraska

  • Median salary for college graduates: $46,768 

In the Cornhusker state, employees with associate's degrees earn $39,026 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $48,374. Those with graduate degrees have the highest starting salary in this state at $62,362.

Entrance greeting sign on the highway border between Nevada and Arizona state USA.

Nevada

  • Median salary for college graduates: $54,116.02 

In Nevada, the starting salary is slightly higher than in Nebraska; those with associate's degrees earn $44,153 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $56,529. For anyone with a graduate degree in this state, the median starting salary is $73,343.

Spring in Nashua, New Hampshire stock photo

New Hampshire

  • Median salary for college graduates: $53,609

In New Hampshire, employees with associate's degrees earn $42,253 while those with bachelor's degrees see an increase to $53,655. Notably, this state features a substantial leap in earnings for those with graduate degrees, where the median starting salary stands at a remarkable $71,115.

See: 10 Best ChatGPT Prompts To Use for Making Money

Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA - May 7, 2014: The Showboat Casino along the historic boardwalk closed On August 31, 2014 after 27 years in Atlantic City.

New Jersey

  • Median salary for college graduates: $70,814

New Jersey boasts high salaries for college students, securing the fourth spot on this list. Those with associate's degrees earn $50,254, while bachelor's degree holders see their earnings rise to $72,260. Remarkably, individuals with graduate degrees command a substantial starting salary of $92,032 in the Garden State.

Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,703

While New Mexico's median salaries fall below those of New Jersey, they still offer opportunities. Those with associate degrees earn $36,218, and bachelor's degree holders start at $50,793. However, graduate degree holders in New Mexico enjoy the highest earnings, with a median starting salary of $73,028.

Welcome-New-York-iStock-172710364

New York

  • Median salary for college graduates: $62,553 

New York secures the seventh spot on this list with notably high earnings for college graduates. In this state, individuals with associate's degrees start around $46,245, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $64,465. Graduate degree holders command $82,068.

Welcome to North Carolina stock photo

North Carolina

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,588

In North Carolina, those with associate's degrees earn $36,107 and those with bachelor's degrees earn $51,234. Those with graduate degrees in this state earn $65,945.

North Dakota state capitol building in Bismarck, ND.

North Dakota

  • Median salary for college graduates: $50,610

North Dakota boasts one of the smallest gaps between starting salaries for associate degree holders and graduate degree holders. Those with an associate's degree in this state begin at $45,085, while bachelor's degree holders earn slightly more, at $52,634. For individuals with graduate degrees in North Dakota, the median starting salary stands at $63,849.

More: 5 Best Places To Sell Rare Coins and Paper Money

Ohio-freeway-sign-iStock-530733777

Ohio

  • Median salary for college graduates: $51,751

In Ohio, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $39,729 and stands at $55,748 for those with bachelor's degrees. Those with graduate degrees in this state have higher starting salaries, around $71,252.

US Route 66, Oklahoma - July 7, 2014: Oklahoma Route 66 Sign along the historic Route 66 in the State of Oklahoma, USA.

Oklahoma

  • Median salary for college graduates: $43,444

Oklahoma's salaries for college graduates tend to lean toward the lower end across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees start with a median salary of $36,144. Those with bachelor's degrees fare somewhat better, earning $47,149, while those with graduate degrees earn a more comfortable $59,383.

Sign in downtown Redmond in central Oregon.

Oregon

  • Median salary for college graduates: $51,770 

In the Beaver State, individuals with associate degrees begin their careers with a median salary of $39,875, while those with bachelor's degrees enjoy a bump to $56,938. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary takes a significant leap, landing at $72,289.

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

  • Median salary for college graduates: $53,346 

Pennsylvania secures the 16th spot on this list, offering competitive starting salaries for college graduates. For individuals with associate's degrees, the median starting salary stands at $41,887, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $55,409. The highest starting salaries in the state belong to graduate degree holders, with a median of $70,987.

University of Rhode Island entrance sign.

Rhode Island

  • Median salary for college graduates: $61,623

Rhode Island boasts higher median entry-level salaries across the board. Individuals with associate's degrees begin with a median salary of $45,184, while bachelor's degree holders enjoy a more substantial $65,201. Those with graduate degrees have an impressive median starting salary of $75,247.

Make Money With Google Bard and AI: How To Earn $3,000 a Month or More

South-Carolina

South Carolina

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,223

In South Carolina, starting salaries for employees with associate's degrees are $36,986, while those with bachelor's degrees start at $49,854. For individuals with graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls on the lower end, at $64,678.

Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

South Dakota

  • Median salary for college graduates: $44,258 

South Dakota's earnings trend lower across the board, with individuals holding associate's degrees starting at a median salary of $37,826. Those with bachelor's degrees see earnings of $48,307, while graduate degree holders start higher at $60,084.

Tennessee welcomes you sign at he state border.

Tennessee

  • Median salary for college graduates: $47,552 

In Tennessee, the starting salary for employees with associate's degrees is $37,413, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at $51,143. For those who have graduate degrees in this state, the starting salary falls at $63,545.

Aerial drone views perfect reflections of boue sky and puffy white summer clouds along austin texas skyline cityscape.

Texas

  • Median salary for college graduates: $53,300 

In the Lone Star State, which ranks 17th on the median earnings lost, individuals with associate's degrees earn a starting median salary of $41,520. For those with bachelor's degrees, median earnings start at $58,579, while graduate degree holders see starting earnings around $73,905.

The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city.

Utah

  • Median salary for college graduates: $54,071 

Utah offers competitive salaries, with employees holding associate's degrees earning $41,284. Those with bachelor's degrees begin at $53,270, while employees with graduate degrees start at a robust $76,970.

Make Money With AI and ChatGPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Vermont-freeway-sign-iStock-1252188979

Vermont

  • Median salary for college graduates: $48,596 

In Vermont, individuals with associate's degrees earn $39,453, while those with bachelor's degrees fall on the lower end, at $48,965. For those with graduate degrees, the median starting salary also falls on the lower end for their degree at $60,426.

Richmond, Virginia, USA downtown skyline.

Virginia

  • Median salary for college graduates: $59,340 

Virginia offers competitive salaries, with those holding associate degrees earning $42,908 and bachelor's degree holders earning $63,761. For people with graduate degrees, the median starting salary falls at a robust $83,533.

Bellevue-Seattle-Washington

Washington

  • Median salary for college graduates: $61,310

Washington boasts high starting salary rates across all degrees. Those with associate's degrees earn $45,932, while those with bachelor's degrees earn $66,286. People with graduate degrees have the highest starting salaries in this state: an impressive $85,507.

View of the downtown area of Morgantown WV and campus of West Virginia University.

West Virginia

  • Median salary for college graduates: $46,075 

West Virginia offers slightly lower starting salaries compared to Washington. Those with associate's degrees start at $36,596, while bachelor's degree holders begin at around $50,892. For individuals with graduate degrees, median starting salaries are $60,545.

Madison Wisconsin

Wisconsin

  • Median salary for college graduates: $51,438

In Wisconsin, the starting salary for those with associate's degrees is $42,392, while those with bachelor's degrees begin at a higher rate of $54,264. Graduate degree holders in this state enjoy starting salaries beginning at $67,504.

Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • Median salary for college graduates: $50,041 

Wyoming offers a median starting salary of $41,069 for those with associate's degrees. For individuals with bachelor's degrees, the starting salary increases to $52,203; for those with graduate degrees, it significantly rises to $69,974.

Methodology: To find the median entry-level salary in every state, GOBankingRates used data from the U.S. Census American Consumer Survey to find the median earnings within every city for; [1] associate's degree attainment, [2] bachelor's degree attainment, and [3] graduate degree attainment. Using the median incomes, GOBankingRates was able to calculate the median income for each state. All data was collected on Aug. 24, 2023. 

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What’s the Entry-Level Salary in Every State?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.