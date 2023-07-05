What’s The Difference Between Your Marginal And Effective Tax Rate?

When you file your taxes each year, figuring out how much tax you’ll owe or whether you can expect a hefty refund will be top of mind. For answers, it’s helpful to know your marginal and effective tax rates.

Understanding the differences between marginal and effective tax rates is key for estimating your tax liability.

What Is a Marginal Tax Rate?

Your marginal tax rate is the rate you’ll pay on your last—that is, highest—dollar of income.

Because federal income tax rates in the U.S. are progressive, your income can fall into more than one tax bracket. As you receive more taxable income, a portion of what you earn may bump up into a higher bracket. But that doesn’t mean you’ll pay that higher rate on all your income—only the income falling within that bracket.

These are the tax brackets for the 2022 tax year, meaning the returns being filed in 2023.

Source: IRS

How To Find Your Marginal Tax Rate

To find your marginal tax rate, you first need to know your total taxable income. This starts with your gross income, including all the money earned from wages, salaries, self-employment, investments and other sources.

Then, take into account adjustments to income and tax deductions that will reduce your taxable income. For example, you might have:

Adjustments to income. These are also known as above-the-line deductions and include student loan interest or contributions to a health savings account or self-employed retirement plan.

These are also known as above-the-line deductions and include student loan interest or contributions to a health savings account or self-employed retirement plan. Standard deduction or itemized deductions. The standard deduction is a flat amount you can subtract based on your filing status. Itemized deductions are rarer but can include a wider universe of write-offs, such as interest on a home mortgage or charitable contributions.

The standard deduction is a flat amount you can subtract based on your filing status. Itemized deductions are rarer but can include a wider universe of write-offs, such as interest on a home mortgage or charitable contributions. The qualified business Income deduction. It applies to some owners of pass-through businesses, such as sole proprietorships, partnerships, LLCs, and S Corporations.

Example of a Marginal Tax Rate

Say you’re single, and your total gross income before applying any deductions is $125,000. You don’t have any above-the-line deductions and claim the standard deduction: $12,950 for a single taxpayer on a 2022 return filed in 2023. So your total taxable income is $112,050.

Once you’ve calculated your total taxable income, check the IRS’s tax brackets to find your marginal tax rate.

Based on the 2022 tax brackets shown above, you would pay:

10% on your first $10,275 of income: $1,028 (rounded)

12% on your next $31,500 of income (41,775 – 10,275): $3,780

22% on your next $47,300 of income (89,075 – 41,775): $10,406

24% on your last $22,975 of income (112,050 – 89,075): $5,514

In this example, your marginal—or highest—tax rate is 24%.

Your total tax due would be $20,728.

What Is an Effective Tax Rate?

Your effective tax rate is the average rate you pay on your total taxable income. It factors in all of your progressive tax brackets and any tax credits you claim, so your effective tax rate is lower than your marginal tax rate.

Your effective tax rate is easily calculated by dividing your taxes owed into your taxable income. You’ll get the percentage of taxes that you pay on your income.

Examples of Effective Tax Rates

Let’s return to the example above to illustrate how your effective tax rate differs from your marginal tax rate.

We said, hypothetically, that you owed $20,728 in federal income tax for 2022, on taxable income of $112,050. That gives you an effective tax rate of $20,728 ÷ $112,050 = 18.5%.

However, say you can also claim the $2,000 child tax credit. This drops your tax liability for the year to $18,728. You’d have an effective tax rate of $18,728 ÷ $112,050 = 16.7%.

So while your marginal tax rate is 24%, you’re paying only 18.5% of your total taxable income toward federal income taxes without the tax credit, and just 16.7% if you can claim it.

Bottom Line

Understanding your marginal and effective tax rates is crucial to successful tax planning. Not only does it give you an idea of how much of your income is going toward taxes, but it also helps you to anticipate the financial implications of any changes in your taxable income.

For example, if you receive a bonus that will push you into a higher tax bracket, you might want to look for adjustments to income that can lower your taxable income, or tax credits that can reduce the tax you’ll owe.

If you need help putting this information into action, try our income tax calculator. It can give you a better understanding of how much tax you might have to pay and help ensure you’re making the best possible choices to manage your taxes efficiently.

