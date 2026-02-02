What's in Store for These 4 Internet Stocks This Earnings Season?

Internet Software industry stocks' fourth-quarter 2025 results are anticipated to reflect evolving enterprise software adoption patterns, subscription model resilience and ongoing platform consolidation trends. The fourth quarter of 2025 is likely to have seen selective demand for specialized software solutions, continued cloud-based deployment preferences and cautious IT spending optimization.



As companies increasingly evaluate software investments based on tangible productivity gains, leading players in the Internet Software industry, including 8x8 EGHT, Intapp INTA, Match Group MTCH and Digital Turbine APPS, spanning unified communications, professional services software, online platforms and mobile app distribution solutions, are expected to have benefited from subscription renewals and vertical-specific solution demand. SaaS spending maintained growth momentum, driven by continued cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives across enterprises.



AI-enhanced workflow automation and analytics capabilities continued serving as differentiation factors, driving improved operational efficiency and productivity gains across enterprise deployments. Generative AI integration into existing software platforms gained traction as vendors embedded intelligent features to enhance user productivity and automate complex workflows. Cloud-native architectures and flexible deployment models, alongside growing emphasis on software consolidation and license optimization, likely provided further support during the quarter.



However, the industry's performance could have been dampened by macroeconomic headwinds and evolving spending priorities. Enterprises prioritized software consolidation and strategic portfolio management as economic conditions prompted more cautious budget allocation. Based on the above factors, the Internet Software industry is expected to report mixed revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2025. Companies with strong customer retention and differentiated solutions are likely to have performed better than their peers.

Insight Into Key Releases

Ahead of their upcoming earnings releases, let's take a look at the four above-mentioned Internet Software stocks, each slated to report on Feb. 3.



The Zacks model suggests that a company needs to have the right combination of two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) — to increase the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Match Group is expected to have entered the fourth quarter of 2025 with momentum from product innovation initiatives at Tinder and Hinge. The rollout of new features, including Chemistry AI-powered matching, Modes navigation and Face Check verification technology, is anticipated to have improved user engagement metrics during the to-be-reported quarter. Hinge's international expansion into Mexico and Brazil likely supported subscriber growth, while the accelerated adoption of alternative payment methods is expected to have enhanced revenue retention.



However, continued user experience testing at Tinder focused on improving long-term user outcomes likely created near-term revenue headwinds during the quarter. Weaker-than-expected trends at Evergreen and Emerging brands and the ongoing regulatory block of Azar in Turkey are anticipated to have pressured segment performance during the to-be-reported quarter.



Match Group has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company’s earnings beat estimates in one of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 5.85%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

8x8 is expected to have entered the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with momentum from its usage-based revenue offerings, driven by strong adoption of CPaaS communication APIs and AI-powered solutions. The launch of Workforce Management through the App Store platform is anticipated to enhance customer retention and drive multiproduct adoption. Healthy engagement trends in digital channels and messaging services likely supported consumption growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the shift toward lower-margin usage revenues is expected to continue pressuring gross margins despite generating positive profit dollars. Pricing compression in the unified communications segment, particularly during customer renewals, likely weighed on seat-based revenues. The completion of the Fuze platform migration, while eliminating future headwinds, is anticipated to create near-term revenue comparability challenges. Intensifying competition from major video conferencing providers likely added pressure on subscription-based offerings.



8x8 has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.52%.

Intapp is expected to have entered the second quarter of fiscal 2026 with momentum from its cloud migration and AI integration initiatives. The company's vertical AI strategy, anchored by GenAI-powered solutions including Intapp Time, Intapp Assist and DealCloud enhancements, is anticipated to have driven customer engagement and cross-sell opportunities. The deepening Microsoft partnership likely supported enterprise deal execution and Azure marketplace transactions during the to-be-reported quarter.



However, ongoing migration from on-premise to cloud solutions is anticipated to create near-term revenue transition dynamics as license revenue shifts toward subscription-based models. Professional services revenue pressure is expected to persist as the company leverages its partner ecosystem for client implementations, potentially impacting services margins during the quarter.



Intapp has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 21.36%.

Digital Turbine is expected to have entered the third quarter of fiscal 2026 with momentum from its On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform segments. The AGP segment's return to growth, driven by the integration of legacy tech stacks into a unified platform, is anticipated to continue supporting performance during the to-be-reported quarter. The expansion of the DT Ignite Graph and DTiQ AI machine learning platform, enabling enhanced targeting and advertiser return on ad spend, likely drove demand improvements. Growing adoption of SingleTap technology and increasing direct brand relationships, particularly in retail and consumer packaged goods categories, are expected to have supported revenue growth.



However, macroeconomic uncertainties and competitive pressures in the mobile advertising ecosystem may have created headwinds during the quarter. The evolving alternative app distribution landscape, while representing a long-term opportunity, likely requires continued strategic investments. (Read the complete preview: Digital Turbine to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock? )



Digital Turbine has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 136.67%.

8x8 Inc (EGHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

