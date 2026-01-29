What's in Store for Core Laboratories Stock in Q4 Earnings?

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB is set to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 20 cents per share on revenues of $132 million.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced CLB’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.

Highlights of Q3 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s adjusted earnings beat the consensus mark. CLB reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which was 3 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Operating revenues of $134.5 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $128 million. This was attributed to the increased demand for CLB’s laboratory analytical services and completion diagnostic services in international regions.

CLB’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 2.58%.

CLB Stock’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings has remained unchanged, with no upward revisions or downward adjustments over the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 9.09% year-over-year decline. However, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an increase of about 2.35% from the year-ago period’s actual.

Factors to Consider Ahead of CLB’s Q4 Release

Core Laboratories primarily makes money through its reservoir description and production enhancement services, which analyze and optimize oil and gas extraction processes. CLB’s revenues are likely to have improved in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is expected to have increased from the year-ago quarter’s level. This can be attributed to the strong performance of both the Reservoir Description segment and the Production Enhancement segment.

On a bearish note, the appreciation in CLB's costs is expected to have dented its bottom line. CLB’s total operating expenses are projected to reach $117.7 million in the fourth quarter, which is 2.3% up from last quarter’s level of $115.1 million. On the other hand, the company’s costs of services and product sales are projected to reach $108.4 million in the fourth quarter, which is 2% up from last quarter’s level.

What Does Our Model Say About CLB Stock?

The proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for CLB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates. However, that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

CLB’s Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is 0.00%.

CLB’s Zacks Rank: CLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Plains All American Pipeline PAA has an Earnings ESP of +15.06% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Plains All American Pipeline is a publicly traded midstream energy company that owns and operates a network of pipelines, storage facilities and terminals, primarily focused on the transportation and storage of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and refined products across North America. The company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 4.21%.

BP plc BP has an Earnings ESP of +2.47% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 10.

BP is a global integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of oil and natural gas, as well as renewable energy solutions. Its earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining two, delivering an average surprise of 5.91%.

Antero Resources Corporation AR has an Earnings ESP of +7.04% and a Zacks Rank #3. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 11.

Antero Resources is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, NGLs and oil resources primarily in the Appalachian Basin. AR’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and beat the same in the remaining one, delivering an average surprise of 3.72%.

