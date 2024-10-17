What's in Store for Core Laboratories Stock in Q3 Earnings?

Core Laboratories Inc. CLB is set to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 23, after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for profit in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at 25 cents per share on revenues of $132.71 million.

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Let us delve into the factors that might have influenced CLB’s performance in the quarter under review. Before that, it is worth taking a look at the company’s performance in the last reported quarter.



Highlights of Q2 Earnings

In the last reported quarter, the Houston, TX-based oil and gas equipment and services company’s adjusted earnings beat the consensus mark. CLB reported adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, which was 5 cents higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This was due to robust performance from the Reservoir Description segment. Revenues of $130.6 million also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%.

CLB’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 3.54%.

This is depicted in the graph below:

Core Laboratories Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Core Laboratories Inc. price-eps-surprise | Core Laboratories Inc. Quote

Trend in Estimate Revision for CLB Stock

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2024 earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days. The estimated figure indicates a 13.64% year-over-year increase. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues indicates an increase of 5.88% from the year-ago period’s reported actuals.



Factors to Consider

The company primarily makes money through its reservoir description and production enhancement services, which analyze and optimize oil and gas extraction processes.

Our model predicts third-quarter revenues to increase to $133.1 million from the last quarter's level of $130.6 million. This anticipated growth can be attributed to the strong performance of the Reservoir Description segment, which is likely to have continued to benefit from growing demand for global rock and fluid laboratory analysis. We expect the segment’s third-quarter revenues to have risen to $88 million from $86.3 million in the prior quarter.

Operating income is projected to remain robust, reflecting effective cost management and a strategic focus on high-margin services. This should support overall profitability, positioning the company to achieve better results compared with the prior quarter. CLB’s disciplined approach to operational efficiency is likely to have played a key role here.

On the other hand, the decline in costs is expected to have positively improved its bottom-line performance. The company’s costs of services and product sales are projected to have reached $102.4 million in the third quarter, which is lower than the last quarter's level. Its general and administrative expenses are expected to have decreased from $10.3 million to $9.9 million in the same time frame.

The company’s strategic use of digital technologies is also likely to have contributed to improved performance. By replacing hardware with software solutions and reducing on-site personnel, CLB is expected to have streamlined operations, resulting in lower costs and capital investments. This shift toward automated data flow between field locations and back-office systems is likely to have supported expanded margins.



What Our Proven Model Predicts for CLB

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Core Laboratories this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is exactly the case here.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for this company is +2.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: CLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other firms from the energy space that you may want to consider, as these, too, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. LNG has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 31. LNG’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the other two, delivering an average surprise of 55.86%. Valued at around $41.59 billion, LNG has gained 5% in a year.

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP has an Earnings ESP of +8.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Nov. 5.

Valued at around $35.46 billion, TRGP, together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America.

CNX Resources Corporation CNX has an Earnings ESP of +5.69% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The firm is scheduled to release earnings on Oct. 24.

CNX is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company formed after the separation of CONSOL’s Exploration and Production and Pennsylvania Mining Operations into two independent companies.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Core Laboratories Inc. (CLB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CNX Resources Corporation. (CNX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Targa Resources, Inc. (TRGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.