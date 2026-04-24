What's Shaping Auna S.A.'s Positive EBITDA Target in 2026?

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Auna S.A. AUNA saw its adjusted EBITDA decline 14% in FX neutral, with the margin contracting 4.5 percentage points to 19.5%. Performance of all segments was mixed, with adjusted EBITDA in Peru operations increasing 14% in local currency, on higher demand and tickets for hospital network services, as well as higher tickets for memberships.

Colombia’s Adjusted EBITDA declined 25%, reflecting a higher share of risk-sharing contracts and the impact of extraordinary revenues and rebates recognized in the prior-year quarter, which created an unfavorable comparison. For Mexico, it was a sharp 36% decline, mainly due to lower revenues and a higher cost of treatments and service mix through the 2025 ISSSTELEON healthcare plan. Adjusted EBITDA also decreased due to organizational overhaul during 2025, including payroll expenses related to talent and administrative expenses related to SAP licenses and the systems implementation at Doctors Hospital.

Against the backdrop of expected market conditions, along with a stronger position in Mexico and a strengthened capital structure, Auna expects adjusted EBITDA to increase 12% FX-neutral.

After a stabilizing year, Mexico operations are moving toward sustained top-line and EBITDA growth. Under a strengthened Mexican leadership team, Auna’s hospital network has gained inclusion in preferred provider tiers serving the broader parts of the privately insured market. Various packaged service offerings are being rolled out to better penetrate key market segments, particularly the Out-of-Pocket segment. The company was also awarded an extension of an improved ISSSTELEON healthcare plan. Oncology growth initiatives are likely to gain further traction as Oncocenter continues to be integrated into the healthcare network.

Auna’s free cash flow rose 35% over 2024. The company also completed the $825 million refinancing that has reduced interest expenses, extended its maturity profile, lowered short-term debt exposure and increased the proportion of direct local currency funding.

Updates From AUNA’s Industry Peers: BTSG & ELV

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. BTSG recently completed the sale of ResCare Community Living to Sevita, a provider of home and community-based specialty health care. The definitive agreement for the sale was first announced in January 2025. The transition represents a new phase for both companies, allowing each to focus on its strategic direction while maintaining continuity of care, operational stability and long-term opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Elevance Health ELV reported first-quarter 2026 results on April 22. Consolidated operating revenues came in at $49.5 billion, up 1.5% year over year, driven by higher premium yields in the Health Benefits segment and growth in CarelonRx product revenues. A higher medical cost trend in its Medicaid business led to a 40-basis-point increase in its benefit expense ratio to 86.8%.

AUNA Stock: Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, Auna shares have risen 4.4% against the industry’s 11.3%% decline but matched the S&P 500 composite.



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Auna is trading at a forward, two-year, price-to-sales (P/S) of 0.28X, lower than its median and industry average.



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Projections for Auna’s 2026 and 2027 earnings have remained constant in the past 60 days.



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AUNA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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