What's One of the Best ETFs to Buy Right Now?

Key Points

The Vanguard Information Technology ETF is benefiting from AI growth.

As technology trends change, they'll be reflected in the ETF's makeup.

10 stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF ›

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have become a popular investing instrument over the past few years. There are many different types, both passively and actively managed, covering all kinds of investing styles and categories. Many investors can benefit from owning a range of ETFs, and the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEMKT: VGT) is one of the best ones to own today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

More than just AI

There's no question that the S&P 500's surge this year is in large part due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI). The S&P 500 is a weighted index, and since the largest stocks in the index are much bigger than the smaller ones, they also account for a huge percentage of the total index. The Vanguard Information Technology ETF similarly tracks an index focused on tech stocks.

This ETF is largely focused on AI today because AI stocks make up such a substantial portion of tech stocks. However, since the ETF is concentrated in tech stocks in general and is passively managed, whatever is trending and driving the market will end up in the ETF.

Currently, the ETF has 314 stocks with Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft together making up about 45% of the total. That gives investors access to AI growth among the sector's leading companies. Like all Vanguard ETFs, this one has a low expense ratio of 0.09%, leaving more of the gains for investors.

That strategy has led to market outperformance over time. It looks like it could be limited to current trends because of AI, but not only is the ETF up 21% this year, beating the market's 17% rise, it also has the highest annualized gains of any Vanguard ETF over the past 10 years, at 22%.

Should you invest $1,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Vanguard Information Technology ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Vanguard Information Technology ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $556,658!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,124,157!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,001% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2025

Jennifer Saibil has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.