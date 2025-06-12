What's Next For Wheaton Stock?

If you’re into gold and silver stocks but don’t want the drama of mining companies blowing up budgets or hitting dry rocks—Wheaton Precious Metals stock (NYSE: WPM) might just be your kind of stock. Wheaton isn’t your typical mining company. They don’t dig the gold and silver themselves. Instead, they do what’s called “streaming.” Basically, they lend money to mining companies and in return, they get the rights to buy gold, silver, or other metals at super-low prices for decades. It’s like getting VIP access to the metals market without getting your hands dirty!

Why is WPM stock rising?

2025 is off to a strong start. The company crushed expectations in Q1—revenues jumped nearly 60% year-over-year. And they’re not stopping there. WPM expects to grow metal production by 40% over the next 5 years. That’s thanks to new projects coming online and some older ones getting back into action. The profit margins of the company are extremely strong – current operating margins are close to 60%. The company also has a solid cash of $1.1 billion, making the balance sheet look very strong.

Gold and silver prices are on fire—and that’s great for WPM. Unlike traditional miners, they aren’t losing sleep over fuel prices or strikes at mines. They have long-term deals with big-name miners, so future production looks solid. For investors looking for potential gains with less volatility, the High Quality portfolio has comfortably outperformed the S&P 500, delivering over 91% returns since inception.

What could go wrong?

Although WPM uses a streaming model, its cash flows are still tied to gold and silver prices. A sustained drop in precious metals would compress its royalty revenue. WPM relies on miners’ performance and stability. Any operational hiccup or geopolitical/regulatory disruption at partner mines could interrupt expected deliveries or renegotiate favorable terms.

It’s trading near its all-time highs, so the upside from here might take a breather in the short term. See Buy or Fear WPM Stock.

So what’s next?

WPM offers a smart, lower-risk way to invest in gold and silver without owning a traditional mining company. The company remains fundamentally strong: high margins, low debt, attractive cash flow, and diverse streams. Backed by a billion-dollar cash pile and steady dividends, WPM stands out as a stable pick for investors bullish on precious metals. See our analysis of Wheaton Precious Metals revenue for more details on the company’s business model and key revenue streams. While WPM is a solid stock, if you want even lower volatility while maintaining the upside, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P 500 and achieved returns greater than 91% since inception.

