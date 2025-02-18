What’s Next For Tapestry's Stock After A Solid Q2?

Note: Tapestry’s FY’24 ended on June 29, 2024.

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) has been on a tear, with its stock more than doubling since January 2024 and outpacing the S&P 500’s 27% gain. Year-to-date, TPR shares are up 30% (Jan.14), surpassing peer Ralph Lauren’s (NYSE: RL) 20% YTD increase. This robust performance is part of a broader trend, as 2025 gets off to a strong start for retail, driven by AI-powered supply chain efficiencies and a resilient labor market. Tapestry’s solid Q2 results and upwardly revised full-year 2025 guidance further underscore the company’s accelerating growth trajectory.

Tapestry’s Q2 revenues remained steady at $2.2 billion, driven by a 10% year-over-year surge in Coach brand sales, which offset declines at Kate Spade (-10%) and Stuart Weitzman (-15%). Coach’s growth was fueled by innovative products, a 4% rise in direct-to-consumer sales, and robust digital channel performance. The company delivered record non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.02 (up 10% y-o-y) and a significant 280-basis-point gross margin expansion to 74.5%. Notably, Tapestry saw a substantial increase in its customer base, driven by strong gains among younger demographics, with over 2.7 million new customers acquired in North America, predominantly from Gen Z and Millennial consumers. That said, if you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.

Tapestry has upgraded its fiscal 2025 guidance, anticipating EPS of $4.85-$4.90, up from the previous range of $4.50-$4.55. The company now expects full-year revenue to reach $6.85 billion, representing a 3% y-o-y increase, compared to the prior growth outlook of 1%-2%. This revised guidance incorporates the impact of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports, effective February 4, which is not expected to materially affect Tapestry’s results due to its limited manufacturing presence in China.

Meanwhile, Tapestry’s Coach brand is well-positioned to benefit from China’s economic growth, given its significant physical presence in the country. China’s luxury market is experiencing a robust recovery from the pandemic, with forecasts suggesting it will reach $178 billion by 2025, accounting for approximately 30% of total global spending.

The increase in TPR stock over the last 4-year period has been far from consistent, with annual returns being considerably more volatile than the S&P 500. Returns for the stock were 32% in 2021, -3% in 2022, 0% in 2023, and 83% in 2024. The Trefis High Quality (HQ) Portfolio, with a collection of 30 stocks, is considerably less volatile. And it has comfortably outperformed the S&P 500 over the last 4-year period. Why is that? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk versus the benchmark index; less of a roller-coaster ride as evident in HQ Portfolio performance metrics.

We forecast Tapestry’s Revenues to be $6.9 billion for the fiscal year 2024, up 4% y-o-y. Looking at the bottom line, we now forecast EPS estimates to come in at $4.85. Given the changes to our revenues and EPS forecast, we have revised Tapestry’s Valuation to $75 per share, based on a $4.85 expected EPS and a 15.5x P/E multiple for the fiscal year 2025. That said, the company’s valuation is almost 14% lower than the current market price.

Returns Feb 2025

MTD [1] Since start

of 2024 [1] 2017-25

Total [2] TPR Return 17% 138% 207% S&P 500 Return 0% 27% 170% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio -1% 22% 726%

[1] Returns as of 2/13/2025

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

