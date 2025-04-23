What's Next: Pool's Earnings Preview

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pool will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47.

Investors in Pool are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 0.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pool's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.89 3.14 4.90 1.91 EPS Actual 0.98 3.27 4.99 2.04 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% 3.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Pool were trading at $306.68 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 16.17%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Pool

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Pool.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Pool, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $339.67, suggesting a potential 10.76% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of LKQ, Genuine Parts and A-Mark Precious Metals, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for LKQ, with an average 1-year price target of $56.17, suggesting a potential 81.68% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Genuine Parts, with an average 1-year price target of $127.5, suggesting a potential 58.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for A-Mark Precious Metals, with an average 1-year price target of $35.33, suggesting a potential 88.48% downside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for LKQ, Genuine Parts and A-Mark Precious Metals, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Pool Neutral -1.55% $290.24M 2.74% LKQ Outperform -4.11% $1.32B 2.55% Genuine Parts Neutral 3.30% $2.07B 2.95% A-Mark Precious Metals Buy 31.92% $44.77M 1.07%

Key Takeaway:

Pool is positioned in the middle among its peers for revenue growth, with a slight decline. Its gross profit is at a moderate level compared to others. The return on equity for Pool is higher than some peers but lower than others. Overall, Pool's performance is relatively stable within the group.

Delving into Pool's Background

Pool Corp distributes swimming pool supplies and related products. Its products include non-discretionary pool-maintenance products, like chemicals and replacement parts, as well as pool equipment, like packaged pools (kits to build swimming pools), cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights. Customers include pool builders and remodelers, independent retail stores, and pool repair and service companies.

Financial Insights: Pool

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Pool's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.55%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Pool's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 3.76%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pool's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.74% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pool's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.0, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

