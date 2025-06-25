What's Next For Joby Aviation Stock?

Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) is gaining strong traction in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) industry, with its stock climbing 65% over the past year. This rise is attributed to growing interest in its air taxi offerings and tangible progress in its path to commercialization.

Optimism around the company has been further boosted by a recent executive order from President Trump. The directive aims to enhance U.S. defenses against hostile drones and promote the development of electric air taxis and supersonic commercial jets—initiatives that directly support firms like Joby and Archer Aviation.

Joby is preparing to launch its air taxi services in the U.S., with initial rollouts planned for Los Angeles and New York City. These initiatives are supported through collaborations with Delta Air Lines and Uber. Service is expected to begin following final FAA certification.

The company has achieved an important certification step by completing its first FAA-conforming major sub-assembly—the aircraft tail—marking notable progress in its regulatory journey.

Internationally, Joby is extending its footprint. It recently announced a partnership with Virgin Atlantic to deploy its service in the UK and has joined forces with ANA Holdings Inc., Japan’s leading airline, to enter the Japanese market.

Joby’s global expansion is reinforced by its agreement with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) to introduce air taxis in the Emirate by 2026. The February 2024 agreement, signed by Joby, the RTA, and Skyports, includes six years of exclusive market access in Dubai. The Skyports partnership will help establish vertiport infrastructure, making the UAE a strategic early market for Joby’s international ambitions.

Strategic partnerships are central to Joby’s financial strength and production capabilities. Toyota Motor Corporation is among its investors, bringing total investment close to $900 million. Joby is scaling manufacturing aggressively, with plans to spend up to $500 million on its first full-scale aircraft production facility in Dayton, Ohio. This complements its existing operations in Marina, California, ahead of planned commercial service in 2025.

The eVTOL space is expected to transform urban mobility through quieter aircraft compared to helicopters. This advantage enables operations in urban areas previously restricted by noise regulations, unlocking new market opportunities. Joby’s partnership with Delta Air Lines is key in managing operational risks and expediting market entry. Beyond civilian use, eVTOL applications extend to defense as well.

A noteworthy policy development—a five-nation alliance including the U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand—aims to streamline global eVTOL certification. This initiative could accelerate Joby’s international rollout following its U.S. FAA certification.

Despite positive trends, Joby’s stock remains below its 2021 peak of over $15. Several risks contribute to this. Regulatory uncertainty, particularly around certification timelines, threatens revenue forecasts. Manufacturing and execution hurdles also persist. Meanwhile, rivals like Archer Aviation, with a $6 billion order book, may erode Joby’s market share. See – What’s Happening With ACHR Stock?

As with many early-stage firms in capital-intensive industries, Joby faces persistent funding needs for scaling. The stock has been notably volatile, underperforming during recent downturns. During the 2022 inflation shock, it lost nearly 80% of its value, compared to a 25% decline for the S&P 500, highlighting its speculative profile.

Overall, Joby Aviation is well-positioned for future growth, though not without substantial risk.

