What's Next For Xilinx Inc. Stock After Weak Performance Last Month?

Xilinx Inc. stock (NASDAQ: XLNX) is down around 3% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was roughly unchanged over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -1.8% and -4.9%, respectively, underperforming the broader market on both occasions. This comes as a surprise after XLNX reported strong Q2 ’22 earnings in late October (Xilinx’s fiscal year ends in March), with revenue at $934 million, up strongly from $767 million in Q2 ’21. Additionally, operating expenses did not grow faster than the growth in revenue, leading to operating income rising at roughly the same rate as revenue to $250 million. Despite a slightly higher effective tax rate, net income jumped from $194 million in Q2 ’21, to $235 million in Q2 ’22. For details on Xilinx historical revenue and margin growth along with comparison to that of its peers, see Xilinx (XLNX) Revenue Comparison.

Now, is Xilinx stock set to continue its underperformance or could we expect a rally? We believe that there is a strong 68% chance of a rise in Xilinx stock over the next month (21 trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on XLNX Stock Chance of Rise. For additional details about XLNX historical returns and comparison to peers, see Xilinx (XLNX) Stock Return.

Twenty-One Day: XLNX -3%, vs. S&P500 -0.2%; Underperformed market

(25% likelihood event; 68% probability of rise over next 21 days)

XLNX stock dropped 3% the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal drop of 0.2%

the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to a broader market (S&P500) marginal drop of 0.2% A change of -3% or more over twenty-one trading days is a 25% likelihood event, which has occurred 639 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Of these 639 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next twenty-one trading days on 432 occasions

This points to a 68% probability for the stock rising over the next twenty-one trading days

Ten Day: XLNX -4.9%, vs. S&P500 -0.6%; Underperformed market

(13% likelihood event; 57% probability of rise over next 10 days)

XLNX stock dropped 4.9% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.6%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to a broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.6% A change of -4.9% or more over ten trading days is a 13% likelihood event, which has occurred 315 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 315 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next ten trading days on 179 occasions

This points to a 57% probability for the stock rising over the next ten trading days

Five Day: XLNX -1.8%, vs. S&P500 -0.8%; Underperformed market

(24% likelihood event; 58% probability of rise over next five days)

XLNX stock dropped 1.8% over a five-day trading period ending 12/21/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.8%

over a five-day trading period ending 12/21/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) drop of 0.8% A change of -1.8% or more over five trading days (one week) is a 24% likelihood event, which has occurred 603 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Of these 603 instances, the stock has seen a positive movement over the next five trading days on 349 occasions

This points to a 58% probability for the stock rising over the next five trading days

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] XLNX Return -3% 51% 254% S&P 500 Return 0% 24% 109% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% 45% 289%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/22/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

