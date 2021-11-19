What's Next For Citrix Systems Stock After 13% Fall Last Month?

Citrix Systems’ stock (NASDAQ: CTXS) declined by 13% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 4.7% over the same period. The stock has been on the decline over the year with a recent fall triggered after CEO David Henshall stepped down in early October. The company is in a restructuring phase and recently announced layoffs in its Raleigh office. The company has announced that the restructuring is expected to cost around $130 million to $240 million. Now, is CTXS stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 67% chance of a rise in CTXS stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Citrix Systems’ Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: CTXS -2.8%, vs. S&P500 0.2%; Underperformed market

(16% event probability)

Citrix Systems’ stock declined 2.8% over a five day trading period ending 11/15/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which rose by 0.2%

declined 2.8% A change of -2.8% or more over five trading days has a 16% event probability, which has occurred 412 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Ten Days: CTXS -8.1%, vs. S&P500 1.4%; Underperformed market

(6% event probability)

Citrix Systems’ stock declined 8.1 % over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.4%

% A change of -8.1% or more over ten trading days has a 6% event probability, which has occurred 157 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: CTXS -13%, vs. S&P500 4.7%; Underperformed market

(5% event probability)

Citrix Systems’ stock declined 13% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 4.7%

13% A change of -13% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 5% event probability, which has occurred 122 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

While Citrix Systems’ stock may move higher in the near term, there are several peers in the sector that look like a Better Bet Than CTXS Stock. Also, Citrix Systems Peer Comparison summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.