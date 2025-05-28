What's Next: Destination XL Group's Earnings Preview

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Destination XL Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06.

Destination XL Group bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.01, leading to a 4.61% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Destination XL Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.09 0.04 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.03 0.04 0.06 Price Change % -5.0% -10.0% 1.0% 8.0%

Performance of Destination XL Group Shares

Shares of Destination XL Group were trading at $1.15 as of May 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 64.24%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Destination XL Group

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Destination XL Group.

Analysts have provided Destination XL Group with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $2.5, suggesting a potential 117.39% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Duluth Holdings and Tilly's, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Duluth Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential 139.13% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tilly's, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 117.39% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Duluth Holdings and Tilly's are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Destination XL Group Buy -13.08% $52.90M -0.92% Duluth Holdings Neutral -1.77% $106.48M -1.90% Tilly's Neutral -14.87% $38.27M -12.70%

Key Takeaway:

Destination XL Group is positioned at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it is at the top for Consensus rating and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Destination XL Group Better

Destination XL Group Inc is a retailer of branded and Tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States. It also sells products across the world. The company sells its products under the trade names Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL outlets. The company has two principal operating segments: Store, and Direct business.

Destination XL Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Destination XL Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -13.08%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Destination XL Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.1%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Destination XL Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.92% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Destination XL Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Destination XL Group visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DXLG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Dec 2024 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Aug 2024 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DXLG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.