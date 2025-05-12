What's Next: BK Technologies's Earnings Preview

BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect BK Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Anticipation surrounds BK Technologies's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 12.5% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BK Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 EPS Actual 0.61 0.71 0.55 0.3 Price Change % 12.0% 0.0% 6.0% -3.0%

BK Technologies Share Price Analysis

Shares of BK Technologies were trading at $44.91 as of May 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 236.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on BK Technologies

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BK Technologies.

With 2 analyst ratings, BK Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $45.5, indicating a potential 1.31% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ondas Holdings and Lantronix, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ondas Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $2.5, suggesting a potential 94.43% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Lantronix, with an average 1-year price target of $3.83, suggesting a potential 91.47% downside.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ondas Holdings and Lantronix, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BK Technologies Buy 9.93% $7.38M 13.10% Ondas Holdings Buy -16.77% $883.50K -73.14% Lantronix Buy -15.87% $13.28M -3.02%

Key Takeaway:

BK Technologies is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, BK Technologies is also leading the group. However, BK Technologies is at the bottom for Return on Equity compared to its peers.

Get to Know BK Technologies Better

BK Technologies Corp a holding company, operates through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc., specializing in designing, manufacturing, and marketing wireless communications equipment. Its Radio business unit offers two-way land mobile radios (LMRs) serving government and public safety markets, as well as industrial and commercial enterprises. The SaaS business unit focuses on public safety smartphone applications, enhancing first responders' safety and efficiency. The BKRplay application, tethered to BK radios, amplifies user capabilities, expanding the reach of their radio sales. Its product portfolio consists of two-way land mobile radios, handheld radios, radios installed in vehicles.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BK Technologies

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining BK Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.93% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BK Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): BK Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.1%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): BK Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

To track all earnings releases for BK Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

