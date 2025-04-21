What's Next: 3M's Earnings Preview

3M (NYSE:MMM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-04-22. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect 3M to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.75.

Investors in 3M are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 1.52% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at 3M's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 1.66 1.90 1.68 1.96 EPS Actual 1.68 1.98 1.93 2.39 Price Change % 2.0% -3.0% 23.0% 2.0%

Tracking 3M's Stock Performance

Shares of 3M were trading at $130.21 as of April 18. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 38.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about 3M

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on 3M.

A total of 11 analyst ratings have been received for 3M, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $149.09, suggesting a potential 14.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Honeywell Intl, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Honeywell Intl, with an average 1-year price target of $229.75, suggesting a potential 76.45% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Honeywell Intl, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity 3M Outperform 0.13% $2.27B 17.16% Honeywell Intl Neutral 6.86% $3.67B 7.13%

Key Takeaway:

3M outperforms its peers in revenue growth and gross profit, ranking at the top. However, it lags behind in return on equity, placing in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About 3M

3M, a multinational conglomerate founded in 1902, sells tens of thousands of products ranging from sponges to respirators. The firm is well known for its extensive research and development capabilities, and it is a pioneer in inventing new use cases for its proprietary technologies. 3M is organized across three business segments: safety and industrial (representing around 44% of revenue), transportation and electronics (36%), and consumer (20%). The firm recently spun off its healthcare business, now known as Solventum. Nearly half of 3M's revenue comes from outside the Americas.

A Deep Dive into 3M's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: 3M's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 0.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: 3M's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.11% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): 3M's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 17.16%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): 3M's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.8%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, 3M adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for 3M visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for MMM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

