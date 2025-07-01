What's New With SMCI Stock?

Super Micro Computer stock (NASDAQ:SMCI) jumped almost 10% in last week’s trading and remains up by about 58% year-to-date. So what’s driving the recent gains? While there haven’t been many stock-specific catalysts recently, the broader markets have seen gains following news of a possible revival in talks with Iran, marking a potential de-escalation after recent airstrikes. This geopolitical easing could support smoother global supply chains, important for hot sectors such as AI and data center infrastructure, which are currently experiencing strong demand and sustained investment.

Super Micro recently announced plans to offer $2 billion in convertible notes maturing in 2030. While this is potentially dilutive to existing shareholders, the offering should boost the company’s liquidity as it ramps up capacity expansion to meet rising demand.

There are other long-term trends driving the stock. Super Micro’s server offerings have always been closely tied to Nvidia’s GPU ecosystem and roadmap. The company has typically been quicker, compared to peers, to supply server systems that support Nvidia’s latest products, given its modular system designs, advanced cooling and power infrastructure, and close collaboration with Nvidia on software and hardware integration. This positions SMCI to benefit disproportionately as Nvidia’s Blackwell-based systems scale up. The company is a key supplier of custom, high-density GPU servers to Nvidia’s data center clients.

Now, is SMCI stock attractive post the recent rally? We think SMCI stock looks reasonably valued at its current market price of $47.50 although there are some concerns. We arrive at our conclusion by comparing the current valuation of SMCI stock with its operating performance over the recent years, as well as its current and historical financial condition. Our analysis of Super Micro Computer along key parameters of Growth, Profitability, Financial Stability, and Downturn Resilience shows that the company has a strong operating performance and financial condition, as detailed below. That said, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative, having outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception.

How Does Super Micro Computer’s Valuation Look vs. The S&P 500?

Going by what you pay per dollar of sales or profit, SMCI stock looks slightly cheap compared to the broader market.

• Super Micro Computer has a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.4 vs. a figure of 3.1 for the S&P 500

• Additionally, the company’s price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF) ratio is 990.2 compared to 20.9 for S&P 500

• And, it has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 25.4 vs. the benchmark’s 26.9

How Have Super Micro Computer’s Revenues Grown Over Recent Years?

Super Micro Computer’s Revenues have grown considerably over recent years.

• Super Micro Computer has seen its top line grow at an average rate of 68.1% over the last 3 years (vs. increase of 5.5% for S&P 500)

• Its revenues have grown 82.5% from $12 Bil to $22 Bil in the last 12 months (vs. growth of 5.5% for S&P 500)

• Also, its quarterly revenues grew 19.5% to $4.6 Bil in the most recent quarter from $3.9 Bil a year ago (vs. 4.8% improvement for S&P 500)

How Profitable Is Super Micro Computer?

Super Micro Computer’s profit margins are much worse than most companies in the Trefis coverage universe.

• Super Micro Computer’s Operating Income over the last four quarters was $1.3 Bil, which represents a poor Operating Margin of 6.1%

• SMCI Operating Cash Flow (OCF) over this period was $148 Mil, pointing to a very poor OCF Margin of 0.7% (vs. 14.9% for S&P 500)

• For the last four-quarter period, SMCI Net Income was $1.2 Bil – indicating a poor Net Income Margin of 5.3% (vs. 11.6% for S&P 500)

Does Super Micro Computer Look Financially Stable?

Super Micro Computer’s balance sheet looks strong.

• Super Micro Computer’s Debt figure was $2.5 Bil at the end of the most recent quarter, while its market capitalization is $28 Bil (as of 6/28/2025). This implies a strong Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 8.6% (vs. 19.4% for S&P 500). [Note: A lower Debt-to-Equity Ratio is desirable]

• Cash (including cash equivalents) makes up $2.5 Bil of the $11 Bil in Total Assets for Super Micro Computer. This yields a strong Cash-to-Assets Ratio of 23.6%

How Resilient Is SMCI Stock During A Downturn?

SMCI stock has been more resilient than the benchmark S&P 500 index during some of the recent downturns. While investors have their fingers crossed for a soft landing by the U.S. economy, how bad can things get if there is another recession? Our dashboard How Low Can Stocks Go During A Market Crash captures how key stocks fared during and after the last six market crashes.

Inflation Shock (2022)

• SMCI stock fell 34.5% from a high of $35.33 on 7 August 2023 to $23.15 on 21 September 2023, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 25.4% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 19 January 2024

• Since then, the stock has increased to a high of $118.81 on 13 March 2024 and currently trades at around $48

Covid Pandemic (2020)

• SMCI stock fell 45.8% from a high of $2.95 on 5 February 2020 to $1.60 on 18 March 2020, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 33.9% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 8 June 2020

Global Financial Crisis (2008)

• SMCI stock fell 66.3% from a high of $1.14 on 5 June 2007 to $0.39 on 13 November 2008, vs. a peak-to-trough decline of 56.8% for the S&P 500

• The stock fully recovered to its pre-Crisis peak by 22 December 2009

Putting All The Pieces Together: What It Means For SMCI Stock

In summary, Super Micro Computer’s performance across the parameters detailed above are as follows:

• Growth: Extremely Strong

• Profitability: Very Weak

• Financial Stability: Very Strong

• Downturn Resilience: Strong

• Overall: Strong

This is aligned with the stock’s moderate valuation because of which we think it is fairly priced, which supports our conclusion that SMCI is an ambivalent stock to buy.

Super Micro Computer presents a mixed fundamental profile. On the one hand, its growth is exceptionally strong, and its financial stability remains good, with the company also showing resilience during downturns. That said, profitability is a key weakness. Margins are significantly below those of peers and have been declining. Adding to investor concerns are corporate governance issues, including past allegations of accounting irregularities, SEC filing delays, and scrutiny from short-sellers. While the company has taken steps to address these concerns, caution is warranted when evaluating SMCI stock.

