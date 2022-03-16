What's Happening With QuantumScape Stock?

QuantumScape stock (NYSE: QS), a startup that is working on solid-state lithium metal batteries for electric vehicles, has had a tough year so far, declining by about 33% year-to-date. The recent movement in the stock is largely driven by macro factors, as rising bond yields and soaring inflation have impacted growth stocks and futurist names such as QuantumScape. However, the stock has outperformed the S&P 500 since late February, as the surge in oil and gas prices and concerns regarding supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have put renewable energy stocks back in focus as countries likely prioritize energy independence.

Now, there have been multiple developments specific to QuantumScape as well in recent months. Although QuantumScape has never shown off prototypes, it periodically publishes data and white papers on how its developments are progressing. During its Q4 2021 earnings call held in February, the company indicated recently that it met all four of its 2021 milestones – which included prepping its pilot battery manufacturing line and building out four-layer and 10-layer battery cells, which are crucial steps to moving toward commercial-scale batteries. Moreover, the company also validated the fast charging capabilities of its solid-state batteries, noting in January that it had completed 400 consecutive 15-minute fast-charge cycles from 10% to 80% capacity, with the batteries still retaining over 80% of the initial energy. This is roughly half the time it takes current lithium ion-based EV batteries to fast charge. If QuantumScape is able to bring this tech into its final batteries, it could drastically improve the convenience of EVs.

So what’s the outlook like for QuantumScape? We think QuantumScape stock is likely to remain volatile, moving based on news flow rather than fundamentals. The data we’ve been hearing from QS in recent years relates to its technology development, which thus far appears to be on track. However, the big test for the company will lie in commercialization, that is, taking its product from the lab into mass production for hundreds of thousands or potentially millions of units. Production from the company’s pilot plant QS-0 is expected to begin in 2023. It could take a few more years before meaningful commercial sales begin and it’s quite likely that the company will see hiccups along the way. Competition in the battery space is also mounting. There’s a lot of research around solid-state batteries by startups, established companies, and academia, and it’s not realistic to assume that QuantumScape will be the only player that comes up with a saleable product. Toyota, the world’s largest automaker has been developing solid-state batteries for a while now and holds the most number of patents in the space. Solid Power (NASDAQ: SLDP), another solid-state battery startup that is backed by Ford and BMW, is also making progress with its developments and the company apparently has a more flexible manufacturing process that could allow it to better scale-up volumes.

Electric vehicles are the future of transportation, but picking the right EV stocks can be tricky given the rich valuations and intensely competitive market. Investing in a theme of EV Supplier Stocks can be a good alternative to play the growth in the EV market, without assuming as much stock-specific risk.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] QS Return -8% -33% -82% S&P 500 Return -4% -12% 88% Trefis MS Portfolio Return -4% -14% 238%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/14/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

