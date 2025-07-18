What's Happening With Hyatt's Stock?

Hyatt Hotels Corporation stock (NYSE: H) has had a strong run recently, gaining 10% over the past month, outpacing the broader S&P 500’s 3% return and peer Marriott International’s (NASDAQ: MAR) 7% gain. But after a rally like that, the key question is: what’s next?

A major catalyst came on June 30, when Hyatt announced a $2B sale of Playa Hotels' real estate to Tortuga Resorts. While offloading assets may seem concerning, Hyatt retained long-term management contracts, transforming the deal into a high-margin, recurring revenue stream. The move underscores Hyatt's shift toward an asset-light model, in line with broader industry trends favoring fee-based income over capital-heavy ownership. That shift boosts capital efficiency and appeals to investors.

Q1 Earnings: Mixed Headlines

In Q1 2025, Hyatt posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.46, beating expectations despite flat revenue. RevPAR (revenue per available room) rose 5.7%, and net rooms increased by 10.5%, driving fee income higher. However, reported net income dropped 96% year-over-year, largely due to tough comparisons as last year included gains from asset sales and elevated interest expenses.

Despite the noise, the market focused on the fundamentals. Hyatt repurchased $149 million in stock and reaffirmed its commitment to the asset-light model.

Guidance: Slight Trim, But Growth Still Intact

Management nudged down full-year RevPAR guidance to 1–3%, reflecting a more cautious view of global travel trends. Still, Hyatt maintained its full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook of $1.08 to $1.135 billion, representing 6–12% growth. Looking ahead, investors will focus on key indicators: stability in RevPAR, macro signals around consumer travel demand, and the strength of Hyatt’s fee pipeline.

The Bigger Picture

Valuation-wise, Hyatt trades at a P/E of 19.2 and P/S of 2.2, both lower than Marriott’s 31.3 P/E and 3.1 P/S, suggesting more reasonable pricing. Over the past three years, Hyatt has delivered 22.8% annualized revenue growth, outpacing Marriott’s 18.3% and the S&P 500’s 5.5%. Profitability, however, remains a drag. Hyatt’s operating margin sits at 7.2%, less than half of Marriott’s 15.4%, and its operating cash flow margin is 8.2% vs. Marriott’s 10.3%.

On resilience, Hyatt fell 33.2% during the 2022 inflation shock and 60.6% during the Covid selloff, showing higher sensitivity to downturns than the S&P 500. Still, with strong room growth, a move to an asset-light model, and solid liquidity of $1.8B in cash and a 12.9% cash-to-assets ratio, Hyatt could have more upside, especially if travel momentum holds through 2025. Also, see our analysis on Hyatt Valuation.

Bottom Line

Hyatt’s rally reflects growing confidence in its asset-light transition and expanding fee income. While margins lag Marriott’s, its valuation, growth profile, and capital flexibility make it worth watching.

