What's Fueling the Rise in Oklo Stock Today?

Key Points

B. Riley upwardly revised its price target on Oklo stock.

Oklo signed a memorandum of understanding with Battelle Energy Alliance.

Investors with low risk tolerances will want to avoid Oklo stock at this point.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Investors have heralded the promise of advanced nuclear energy specialist Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) for much of 2025. Prior to the start of this week, Oklo stock had skyrocketed more than 1,000%.

And it seems that optimism for the stock isn't entirely ebbing. An analyst's upwardly revised price target, as well as the company's report of its third-quarter 2025 financial results yesterday after the bell, is powering a steep rise in Oklo stock today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As of 11:14 a.m. ET, shares of Oklo are up 4.1%, having retreated from an earlier rise of 12.2%.

A quicker path toward licensing has one analyst stoked about Oklo stock's potential

Maintaining his buy rating on Oklo stock, B. Riley analyst Ryan Pfingst hiked the price target on Oklo stock to $129 from $58. The new price target implies upside of about 24% from Oklo stock's closing price of $104.22 on Tuesday.

According to The Fly, Pfingst based the new outlook for Oklo stock on the belief that the company has a smoother path toward licensing from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission thanks to a new Department of Energy authorization framework.



In addition to reporting Q3 2025 financial results, Oklo announced yesterday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Battelle Energy Alliance, which acts as the management and operating contractor for Idaho National Laboratory (INL). Oklo recognizes the partnership will see the parties "expand collaboration on scientific and technological research and development in areas such as advanced fuel and materials work that are mutually beneficial and support Oklo's commercial deployment."

What's a nuclear energy investor to do now?

While the B. Riley price target is noteworthy, it's important to recognize the importance of taking it with a dash of salt. Today, Bank of America downwardly revised its price target to $111 from $117, and Citigroup affirmed its $68 price target.

There's plenty of optimism baked into Oklo stock, but those with low risk tolerances will want to steer clear, choosing a nuclear energy ETF instead for industry exposure.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oklo right now?

Before you buy stock in Oklo, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oklo wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $612,872!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,184,044!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,062% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 10, 2025

Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Scott Levine has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.