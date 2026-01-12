What's Driving Zymeworks Stock Higher?

(RTTNews) - After a pivotal and transformative 2025, Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) expects its 2026 milestones and priorities to drive long-term value creation.

The company's wholly owned lead drug candidate is ZW191, which is under a phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Initial data from this trial demonstrated a 64% overall response rate among gynecological cancer patients receiving doses of 6.4 mg/kg or higher. Dose optimization of ZW191 in ovarian cancer was initiated in the previous quarter. Additional data from the Phase 1 trial of ZW191 is anticipated to be presented at a major medical meeting this year.

Zymeworks has the potential to receive substantial near-term milestone payments related to its licensed program Zanidatamab.

The drug is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of HER2-positive biliary tract cancer and is marketed under the brand name Ziihera.

Zanidatamab is being developed by Jazz and BeiGene, Ltd., under license agreements from Zymeworks, which first developed the molecule.

In a phase 3 trial in adults with HER2-positive (HER2+) locally advanced or metastatic gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma, Ziihera plus tislelizumab and chemotherapy and Ziihera plus chemotherapy, led to a statistically significant and clinically meaningful prolongation of progression-free survival (PFS) with approximately 35% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death versus trastuzumab plus chemotherapy.

Jazz plans to seek expanded FDA approval for Ziihera in the first half of 2026 as a first-line treatment for HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma.

-Cash Runway

Zymeworks held approximately cash of $270.6 million as of December 31, 2025.

The company is scheduled to present at the J.P. Morgan Annual Healthcare Conference on January 14, 2026, at 3:00 pm Pacific Time.

