What's Driving CleanSpark's 14% Surge Today?

Key Points

After reporting blowout earnings earlier this week, investors appear keen on adding exposure to this top crypto mining stock.

In addition to Bitcoin mining revenues, CleanSpark is among the most aggressive companies in its sector in terms of diversifying into other business segments.

Here's what to make of CleanSpark's outlook, and whether this rally can be sustained moving forward.

Up 14.5% since yesterday's close (as of 11:30 am ET), CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one top Bitcoin mining company investors are clearly starting to become bullish on once again.

Most of today's move appears to be a continuation of strong price action which began on Wednesday, after the company reported robust earnings. With revenue more than doubling on a year-over-year basis, and earnings shifting from a substantial loss of over $145 million in the same quarter a year prior to a $365 million net income gain for this past quarter, there's a lot for investors to be fundamentally excited about.

Here's why I think the rally is continuing today, and what to make of CleanSpark as a potential winner among cryptocurrency miners at this time.

It's all about CleanSpark's outlook right now

Solid earnings provide an excellent catalyst for investors to factor into their valuation models. However, the reality is that these numbers are backward-looking. Those attempting to model out where CLSK stock is likely headed from here will need to plug in key assumptions into their models, from forward growth rates to an ever-changing discount rate, both of which will impact the net present value calculation of where this stock should be trading today.

Given the large jump in both CleanSpark's top and bottom lines, there's solid rationale for investors to raise their probabilities that this growth can continue. That is, if CleanSpark's recent acquisition of 271 acres in Austin, construction of a new substation tied to AI-related operations, and ongoing AI infrastructure investments pan out.

Already a leader in providing high-performance compute to the Bitcoin network, if CleanSpark can effectively shift some of this excess computing power to higher-margin businesses, the potential for outsized profitability down the line could be substantial. We'll have to see how this aggressive diversification of revenue streams ultimately pans out. But for now, investors have good reason to remain bullish, and today's rally in CLSK stock makes sense.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.