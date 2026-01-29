What's in the Cards for Willis Towers This Earnings Season?

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company WTW is expected to register a decline in its top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, before the opening bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.87 billion, indicating a 5.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WTW’s fourth-quarter earnings has moved north 0.3% in the past 60 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year decrease of 2.4%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Willis Towers this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Willis Towers has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $7.93. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Price and EPS Surprise

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company price-eps-surprise | Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company Quote

Zacks Rank: Willis Towers carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Factors Likely to Shape Q4 Results of WTW

Revenues in the fourth quarter are likely to have benefited from strong performances across all the segments.



Double-digit increases across International, which benefited from strong new business and geographic expansion, coupled with the ongoing appeal of the Global Benefits Management solution, are likely to have aided the Organic revenue growth in Health in the to-be-reported quarter.



Wealth business revenues are likely to have benefited from strong levels of Retirement work in Great Britain and North America, as well as growth in the investment business from new products and client wins.



Strong demand for advisory project work in Europe is expected to have favored Career revenues.



The Benefits Delivery & Outsourcing segment’s performance is likely to have been aided by strong levels of project and core administration work within Europe. The upside is likely to be offset by lower commission revenues in North America.



Corporate Risk & Broking is expected to have benefited from new business and revenues recognized from project-based placements within the global specialty businesses.



Expenses in the fourth quarter are likely to have increased, attributable to higher incentive costs and salary expense, losses on professional liability claims and higher non-income-related tax expense, increased consulting and compensation costs related to the Transformation program. We expect the metric to be $1.9 billion in the to-be-reported quarter.

Stocks to Consider

Some insurance stocks with the right combination of elements to come up with an earnings beat this time around are:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +6.93% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.45, indicating a year-over-year increase of 8.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has an Earnings ESP of +0.59% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $5.30, indicating a year-over-year increase of 14.7%.



KNSL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +6.64% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $10.59, indicating a year-over-year increase of 31.3%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.

