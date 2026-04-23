What's in the Cards for Cincinnati Financial This Earnings Season?

Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF is expected to register an improvement in both top and bottom lines when it reports first-quarter 2026 results on April 27, after the closing bell.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s first-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.95 billion, indicating 12.2% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for the bottom line is pegged at $1.93 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CINF’s first-quarter earnings has moved south by 3% in the past 30 days. The estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 904.1%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for CINF

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Cincinnati Financial this time around. This is because a stock needs to have the right combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold). This is not the case, as you can see below:



Earnings ESP: Cincinnati Financial has an Earnings ESP of -10.13%. This is because the Most Accurate Estimate of $1.73 is pegged lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.93. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Cincinnati Financial Corporation price-eps-surprise | Cincinnati Financial Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: CINF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Shape Q1 Results

Increased exposure, better pricing, increased property casualty agency and new business written premiums, higher standard lines new business and improved premiums from Cincinnati Re are likely to have favored premiums in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $2.6 billion.



Rate increases, a higher level of insured exposures, higher policy retention rates and changes in policy deductibles or mix of business are expected to have favored performance at Personal Lines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Personal Lines revenues is pegged at $857 million.



Excess and Surplus lines premiums are likely to have benefited from better agency renewal and new business written premiums due to higher renewal pricing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Excess and Surplus lines revenues is pegged at $185 million.



Solid cash flow from operating activities and higher bond yields are likely to have aided net investment income. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net investment income is pegged at $307 million.



Total benefits and expenses are likely to have increased mainly due to higher insurance losses and contract holders' benefits, underwriting, acquisition and insurance expenses, interest expense, and other operating expenses.



Prudent underwriting, coupled with a benign catastrophe environment, is likely to have aided underwriting profitability.

Stocks to Consider

Here are three P&C insurance stocks that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.45, indicating a year-over-year increase of 59.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ACGL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.



RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RNR has an Earnings ESP of +4.62% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $11.36, indicating a year-over-year increase of 862.42%.



RNR’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four reported quarters and missed in one.



The Allstate Corporation ALL has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.46, indicating a year-over-year increase of 111.3%.



ALL’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four reported quarters.

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Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.